Two-Minute Masterpiece: How Joan Eardley captured fleetingness of late summer in Aberdeenshire

Welcome to this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece where you can find out how Joan Eardley managed to capture the beautiful north-east landscape in Setting Sun over Fields.

This stunning work was painted outdoors in Catterline, the small fishing village south of Aberdeen where Eardley spent much of her time in the 1950s.

Here, Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, admires how the artist captured the fleetingness of late summer in Aberdeenshire.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing.

Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

