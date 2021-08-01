Two-Minute Masterpiece: A 2,500-year-old echo of Ancient Greece to inspire new generation of artists

For our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece, we go back some 2,500 years to Ancient Greece to explore an artistic treasure.

Danielle Jones, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, reveals the story behind the plaster cast of the Parthenon frieze which adorns the Aberdeen Art Gallery Sculpture Court.

It’s a fascinating story of its origins… and how this echo of the ancient world was meant to inspire a new generation of artists.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…