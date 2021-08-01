Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Two-Minute Masterpiece: A 2,500-year-old echo of Ancient Greece to inspire new generation of artists

By Scott Begbie
August 1, 2021, 6:00 am

For our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece, we go back some 2,500 years to Ancient Greece to explore an artistic treasure.

Danielle Jones, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, reveals the story behind the plaster cast of the Parthenon frieze which adorns the Aberdeen Art Gallery Sculpture Court.

It’s a fascinating story of its origins… and how this echo of the ancient world was meant to inspire a new generation of artists.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures,  from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

