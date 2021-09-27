Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Entertainment

True North hailed a success as music festival helps Aberdeen rise up

By Scott Begbie
September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
A celebration of Stevie Wonder by Corinne Bailey Rae and other musicians wrapped up a successful True North festival.

Aberdeen’s award-winning True North music festival has been hailed a success by organisers after 65 acts played across eight venues over four days.

“We set out to celebrate the re-opening of our venues, the return of live events and the life it can breathe into the city and from the reaction from our audiences, artists and staff we certainly achieved that!” said Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts.

true north
Aberdeen’s own Ransom FA playing at the Lemon True for True North.

“As the first large music festival held in Aberdeen since the pandemic, we saw this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what the Aberdeen music scene has to offer, and also the ability of the city to draw amazing talent from across the UK and worldwide to perform for our audiences.”

Celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder

True North wrapped up on Sunday night with a celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder from Grammy award-winning superstar Corinne Bailey Rae along with a host of musicians and singers at the Music Hall.

It was a fitting end to the festival, which started on Thursday and boasted highlights such as American singer-songwriter John Grant, Aberdeen’s own Ransom FA and the soulful, eclectic Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

John Grant gave a mesmerising performance at the Music Hall.

A special spoken word event led by award-winning poet Jo Gilbert focussed on the festival’s theme of Rise Up, and Fringe events staged by APA entertained throughout the city centre.

Festival atmosphere in the Granite City

Ben said the festival had been an amazing weekend of live events, enjoyed by audiences drawn to venues including the Music Hall, Lemon Tree as well as fringe events in the likes of Siberia and Union Café.

Ayanna Witter-Johnson in full flight at the Lemon Tree.

He said: “True North has always been about giving a platform to new talent and celebrating those who inspire the artists of the future, and with our Rise Up theme this year we are celebrating freedom of expression, diversity and community, and the power of music to really drive these things forward.”

