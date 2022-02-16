Midweek meal: Tuck into this lazy day pasta with garlic kale sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Tuck into this lazy day pasta with garlic kale sauce

By Brian Stormont
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:28 pm
The lazy day pasta dish.
The lazy day pasta dish.

This healthy and comforting pasta recipe from chef, Sophie Gordon, couldn’t be easier to make.

If you have kale or cavolo nero that’s on the turn, this pasta sauce really makes the most of your leftover veg – and it’s packed full of goodness, too.

Sophie Gordon. Picture credit should read: Issy Croker/PA.

The garlic and Dijon mustard in this gives the dish a tanginess and the chilli provides a warming kick which is beautifully balanced out by the lemon juice.

Serving four to six portions, it is perfect to cook up for the whole family.

Lazy day pasta with garlic kale sauce

Serves 4-6

Sophie Gordon’s lazy day garlic kale pasta. Picture credit: Issy Croker/PA.

Ingredients

  • 1 large bunch of kale, any variety, roughly chopped (cavolo nero is also great)
  • 1 large shallot or white onion, finely chopped
  • 6 cloves of garlic: 4 crushed or finely chopped, 2 thinly sliced
  • 2-4tbsp olive oil
  • 2-4tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 4 tbsp white wine
  • 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
  • 1 lemon, juiced, plus a dash of zest
  • Salt and pepper
  • Approximately 340g dried pasta of choice (penne, macaroni, rigatoni, cannelloni, fusilli, orecchiette, etc)
  • 200g mushrooms, sliced thinly

Method

  1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Add your chopped kale and cook for five to seven minutes, until wilted and cooked through. You can also steam it. Once cooked, drain and blanch in cold water briefly to stop the cooking process.
  2. Transfer the kale to a blender and add your chopped shallot or onion, the four crushed or finely chopped cloves of garlic, the olive oil, nutritional yeast, mustard, white wine, chilli flakes, lemon juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper and blend until you have a relatively smooth but thick sauce mixture. You can add water to loosen if necessary. Season to taste, then pop to one side while you make the rest of the dish.
  3. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and add your desired pasta. Cook until al dente, about 10-12 minutes. Drain, then put back into the pot and cover.
  4. While your pasta is cooking, heat up about one tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan. Once hot, add the two sliced cloves of garlic and saute until golden and fragrant. Make sure you stir frequently to prevent them burning. Add your sliced mushrooms to the garlic and sweat until soft. You can add a dash more olive oil or water to the pan if it is a little dry. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. The mushrooms will sweat and wilt very quickly. Go ahead, pour in your kale sauce and heat up over a low heat, again stirring frequently. Heat until cooked through. Pour the sauce over the pasta in the pot and stir well. You can do this over a low heat if your pasta has cooled too much. Season with extra salt and pepper, chilli flakes and olive oil to taste.
  6. Dish up accordingly and enjoy!

The Whole Vegetable: Sustainable Recipes For A Healthier Planet by Sophie Gordon is published by Michael Joseph, £25.

For more recipes…

