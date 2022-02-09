Midweek meal: This delicious rainbow bowl recipe will add some colour to your dinner table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve all had that experience when the middle of the week arrives and nothing really takes your fancy for dinner.

So, something quick, easy, a joy to look at and a delight to eat (while also being healthy!) just about ticks all the boxes.

We are often told that we eat with our eyes. Well, this recipe from Kikkoman

will put some colour on your midweek dining table.

Oh, and did we mention, it’s also delicious?

Rainbow bowl

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 pinch salt

240g basmati rice

120g cashews

170g tofu

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 tbsp honey

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

4 tbsp Kikkoman naturally brewed soy sauce

150ml of water

3 lemons (only the juice)

150g carrots, finely shredded

1 red pepper, finely sliced

½ red cabbage, finely shredded

2 avocados, flesh cut into strips

300g edamame

1 mango, flesh cut into pieces

200g mung bean sprouts

1 tsp of white sesame seeds

1 tsp of black sesame seeds

Method

In a large saucepan, bring about 2 litres of water to the boil with a good pinch of salt. Add the basmati rice and simmer for about 10 minutes. Roast cashew nuts in a dry pan, remove and set aside. Dice tofu and fry in rapeseed oil. Add 1 tbsp honey, chilli flakes and 1 tbsp soy sauce. Put the water in a bowl and stir in 3 tbsp soy sauce, lemon juice and 1 tbsp of honey to make a dressing. Distribute the finished rice into 4 bowls. Top with the prepared vegetables and mung bean sprouts. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve with the dressing.

