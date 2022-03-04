Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival makes its return this April with more than 500 events lined up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The lineup for this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s most anticipated whisky celebrations, has been unveiled.

More than five hundred events will make up the festival programme which will see hundreds of people across the country and from further afield descend on Moray.

Running from Wednesday April 27 to Monday May 2, ticketholders will get exclusive access to world famous distilleries, have the chance to meet the craftspeople behind the liquid and will be able to immerse themselves in the heart of malt whisky country.

With a stellar lineup of various events taking place from Elgin to Aberlour, to Craigellachie to Dufftown, there is plenty for those attending the six day festival to get stuck into.

Highlight of events

Programme highlights include new event History of the Highball with whisky legend Sarah Burgess. The creative director for Quaich Distillers will be joined by a special guest for a journey and demonstration into the history of the Highball, and guests will get to sample four different variations of the popular drink.

Also not to be missed is an evening with Glen Moray’s Iain Allan at Elgin Cathedral where he will host an atmospheric event with members of Historic Scotland who will regale with tales enjoying some of Glen Moray’s finest drams.

Other one of a kind experiences will see attendees visit at a number of distilleries not usually open to the public including Dufftown, Tamdhu and Tamnavulin distillery tours and tastings.

And for those who love Star Wars, the Dowans is hosting an event in memory of the ultimate Star Wars and whisky fan Brett Ferencz whose Scotch Trooper alter ego always made people smile. This will be a whisky tasting experience with a difference with 25% of sales going to Cancer Research.

Ticket availability

Tickets for all of the events will be available to purchase on Tuesday March 8 and there will be a whole range of other events taking part as well as whisky auctions, an Aperitivo hour event, whisky and chocolate pairings and more.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: “We have an impressive range of events on offer, with some stellar new additions to the 2022 programme.

“The last few years have been difficult for everyone and as we begin to return to

normality I know that the many partners and people who help to bring the festival to

life are gearing up to welcome people from all over the globe to Speyside.

“I hope to see people from all walks of life joining us to celebrate the world’s largest

producing whisky region, from whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone

in between.”

For more information visit the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website.

