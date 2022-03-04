Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival makes its return this April with more than 500 events lined up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival makes its return this April with more than 500 events lined up

The lineup for this year's Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s most anticipated whisky celebrations, has been unveiled.
By Julia Bryce
March 4, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 8:01 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
More than five hundred events will make up the festival programme which will see hundreds of people across the country and from further afield descend on Moray.

Running from Wednesday April 27 to Monday May 2, ticketholders will get exclusive access to world famous distilleries, have the chance to meet the craftspeople behind the liquid and will be able to immerse themselves in the heart of malt whisky country.

From left: Festival directors Stephen Rankin and Linda Mellis with festival chairman, George McNeil, and the former festival chairman James Campbell with festival consultant, Ann Miller.

With a stellar lineup of various events taking place from Elgin to Aberlour, to Craigellachie to Dufftown, there is plenty for those attending the six day festival to get stuck into.

Highlight of events

Programme highlights include new event History of the Highball with whisky legend Sarah Burgess. The creative director for Quaich Distillers will be joined by a special guest for a journey and demonstration into the history of the Highball, and guests will get to sample four different variations of the popular drink.

Whisky will be the topic of conversation at the events.

Also not to be missed is an evening with Glen Moray’s Iain Allan at Elgin Cathedral where he will host an atmospheric event with members of Historic Scotland who will regale with tales enjoying some of Glen Moray’s finest drams.

Other one of a kind experiences will see attendees visit at a number of distilleries not usually open to the public including Dufftown, Tamdhu and Tamnavulin distillery tours and tastings.

Attendees at a previous event.

And for those who love Star Wars, the Dowans is hosting an event in memory of the ultimate Star Wars and whisky fan Brett Ferencz whose Scotch Trooper alter ego always made people smile. This will be a whisky tasting experience with a difference with 25% of sales going to Cancer Research.

Ticket availability

Tickets for all of the events will be available to purchase on Tuesday March 8 and there will be a whole range of other events taking part as well as whisky auctions, an Aperitivo hour event, whisky and chocolate pairings and more.

George McNeil, chairman of The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: “We have an impressive range of events on offer, with some stellar new additions to the 2022 programme.

“The last few years have been difficult for everyone and as we begin to return to
normality I know that the many partners and people who help to bring the festival to
life are gearing up to welcome people from all over the globe to Speyside.

“I hope to see people from all walks of life joining us to celebrate the world’s largest
producing whisky region, from whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone
in between.”

For more information visit the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website.

