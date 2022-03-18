Aberdeen Restaurant Week eases hospitality blues as diners return to their seats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen restaurants have been bustling this month thanks to a successful Aberdeen Restaurant Week, organisers have said.

Thousands of diners took advantage of the event’s cut-price menus, filling seats at participating cafes and restaurants all over town.

It was a welcome return of customers for many hospitality venues. The past two years have significantly impacted businesses through multiple Covid lockdowns and difficult trading conditions.

Of particular significance was a jump in customers during the normally slower midweek period, according to the people behind Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

“Restaurants and cafes are telling us that they have seen a real rise in the number of diners and that traditionally quiet days have been in demand,” said Adrian Watson, chief executive of event organiser Aberdeen Inspired.

“It is important for people to feel confident about returning to the city centre. The impact that Aberdeen Restaurant Week has on achieving a renewed enthusiasm and energy for coming into the city centre cannot be underestimated.”

A timely boost for Aberdeen restaurants

This was the eighth outing for Aberdeen Restaurant Week and more than 40 restaurants and cafes took part.

Diners enjoyed a wide range of dishes for two price points of £10 for lunch and £25 for dinner.

With the event ending today after a 12-day run, participating venues hailed it as a timely boost.

“Last week was our busiest week to date,” said Rob Milne, owner of Kirkview Café. The restaurant recently relocated from Union Terrace to a larger premises on Belmont Street.

Rob added: “Aberdeen Restaurant Week has kept us on our toes, especially lunch service and Friday and Saturday evenings.”

Mario Gizzi, owner of Café Andaluz and Amarone, said: “Restaurant week is hugely popular with diners and we saw a noticeable increase in the number of customers coming through our doors over the course of the 12 days.

“Many of these diners are new to our restaurants and it is encouraging to get feedback from them that they enjoyed their experience and will be back to dine with us again.”

A surge of new restaurants

Mr Watson said Aberdeen has some of the best restaurants in Scotland and is attracting exciting new hospitality experiences.

“The recent news that exciting new concept restaurants Six by Nico and Resident X are heading to the city will further enhance the city’s reputation with foodies,” he said.

“We believe openings such as these will encourage both investment in the city centre and encourage businesses back in. It will further strengthen the city centre as a strong commercial district.”

Six by Nico, a chain of restaurants owned by Scottish chef Nico Simeone, announced last month that a Union Street branch will launch in the spring.

Resident X is a street food market hall set to open in Marischal Square before the end of June.

For more like this…