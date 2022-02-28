EXCLUSIVE: Dinner in Ancient Rome or New York City? Expand your culinary horizons as Six by Nico’s themed menus head to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: Dinner in Ancient Rome or New York City? Expand your culinary horizons as Six by Nico’s themed menus head to Aberdeen

By Andy Morton
February 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Nico Simeone
Nico Simeone's restaurant chain Six by Nico is set for an Aberdeen launch.

Aberdeen’s restaurant scene has been handed a major boost with confirmation that restaurant chain Six by Nico is to open in the city centre.

The diner group, owned by Scottish chef Nico Simeone, will open this spring on the site of the former Topolabamba restaurant at 367 Union Street.

It will be the tenth Six by Nico, joining others in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Manchester and Dublin.

The restaurant is the first Six by Nico in Scotland outside of the Central Belt.

Six by Nico is to open in the former Topolabamba unit on Union Street, Aberdeen
Six by Nico is to open in the former Topolabamba unit on Union Street, Aberdeen

“Expansion into Aberdeen signals our first move into Scotland’s north east and a significant step in our plan to grow further this year,” Simeone said.

“In the nine locations where we operate in the UK and Ireland, we have quickly established an enthusiastic base of repeat customers, and we intend to and look forward to doing the same in Aberdeen.”

End of restrictions

Aberdeen foodies eager for new experiences as Scotland moves to remove all Covid-19 restrictions on Monday March 21 can expect a culinary adventure at Six by Nico.

The restaurants serve six-course tasting menus (priced at £32 in Scotland) based around a specific theme that changes every six weeks.

Previous themes include New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Guilty Pleasures. The current theme is Once Upon a Time.

Crispy pasta, black pepper &amp; parmesan royale from the Ancient Rome menu
Crispy pasta, black pepper & parmesan royale from the Ancient Rome menu

An Ancient Rome menu will start on Tuesday March 15 and run until Sunday April 24.

Six by Nico said the start menu for Aberdeen remains under wraps.

“Each menu will tell a different story, taking guests on a new and exciting journey each time they visit, using food as a narrative,” the group added.

“Each new chapter will be a surprise, and new menus revealed two weeks before the next theme.”

Opening rumours

Confirmation of the Aberdeen branch follows weeks of conjecture over a possible opening.

In December, Six by Nico lodged a building warrant to refurbish the former Topolabamba premises.

Last week, the group submitted planning application documents to Aberdeen City Council that included drawings of the new restaurant’s façade.

Six by Nico’s Ancient Rome menu offers a glimpse of what Aberdonians can expect when the restaurant opens.

The six courses include dishes such as crispy pasta, black pepper & parmesan royale and belly of pork fillet, turned rib, cured meat, fennel & toasted fennel seed.

Dessert is a honey parfait & ricotta cheese mousse with quince, grape and pear.

“Ancient Roman cuisine featured a diverse array of unusual dishes, strange food items, and unconventional cooking experiments, and we hope that our interpretation will allow our guests to enjoy the flavours and tastes of ancient Roman cuisine today,” Simeone said.

Destination city

Aberdeen is increasingly attracting destination-style, modern-concept eating experiences.

Last week, an Aberdonian business group announced the launch of the city’s first street food market hall.

Resident X will open its doors in the second quarter of 2022 across two units within Marschial Square Q1.

The project will feature six independent food and drink units, as well seated and standing social areas. Aberdeen City Council has invested £1m in Resident X.

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal