EXCLUSIVE: Dinner in Ancient Rome or New York City? Expand your culinary horizons as Six by Nico’s themed menus head to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s restaurant scene has been handed a major boost with confirmation that restaurant chain Six by Nico is to open in the city centre.

The diner group, owned by Scottish chef Nico Simeone, will open this spring on the site of the former Topolabamba restaurant at 367 Union Street.

It will be the tenth Six by Nico, joining others in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Manchester and Dublin.

The restaurant is the first Six by Nico in Scotland outside of the Central Belt.

“Expansion into Aberdeen signals our first move into Scotland’s north east and a significant step in our plan to grow further this year,” Simeone said.

“In the nine locations where we operate in the UK and Ireland, we have quickly established an enthusiastic base of repeat customers, and we intend to and look forward to doing the same in Aberdeen.”

End of restrictions

Aberdeen foodies eager for new experiences as Scotland moves to remove all Covid-19 restrictions on Monday March 21 can expect a culinary adventure at Six by Nico.

The restaurants serve six-course tasting menus (priced at £32 in Scotland) based around a specific theme that changes every six weeks.

Previous themes include New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Guilty Pleasures. The current theme is Once Upon a Time.

An Ancient Rome menu will start on Tuesday March 15 and run until Sunday April 24.

Six by Nico said the start menu for Aberdeen remains under wraps.

“Each menu will tell a different story, taking guests on a new and exciting journey each time they visit, using food as a narrative,” the group added.

“Each new chapter will be a surprise, and new menus revealed two weeks before the next theme.”

Opening rumours

Confirmation of the Aberdeen branch follows weeks of conjecture over a possible opening.

In December, Six by Nico lodged a building warrant to refurbish the former Topolabamba premises.

Last week, the group submitted planning application documents to Aberdeen City Council that included drawings of the new restaurant’s façade.

Six by Nico’s Ancient Rome menu offers a glimpse of what Aberdonians can expect when the restaurant opens.

The six courses include dishes such as crispy pasta, black pepper & parmesan royale and belly of pork fillet, turned rib, cured meat, fennel & toasted fennel seed.

Dessert is a honey parfait & ricotta cheese mousse with quince, grape and pear.

“Ancient Roman cuisine featured a diverse array of unusual dishes, strange food items, and unconventional cooking experiments, and we hope that our interpretation will allow our guests to enjoy the flavours and tastes of ancient Roman cuisine today,” Simeone said.

Destination city

Aberdeen is increasingly attracting destination-style, modern-concept eating experiences.

Last week, an Aberdonian business group announced the launch of the city’s first street food market hall.

Resident X will open its doors in the second quarter of 2022 across two units within Marschial Square Q1.

The project will feature six independent food and drink units, as well seated and standing social areas. Aberdeen City Council has invested £1m in Resident X.

For more on local food and drink…