Forest Farm: Award-winning organic dairy renowned for its ‘from grass to glass’ ethos

There is more than a string of award wins to north-east organic dairy Forest Farm. And the family business has had a lot to celebrate over the years.

Located in Kinellar, Forest Farm is an extension of Glasgoforest Farm – Scotland’s longest established organic dairy, which launched initially in 1989 and converted to organic in 1998.

But it wasn’t until 2017 that Forest Farm sprouted onto the north-east food and drink scene, and it has continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

In the past five years, the business opened a farm shop and gelateria, which attracts flocks of foodies by the day and boasts its own milk vending machine – the first in Scotland.

Not only that, but customers can also choose from a selection of locally-made produce ranging from breads, cheeses and home bakes to soft drinks and ground coffee when stopping by.

Another hot topic in relation to Forest Farm is its live milk shows where visitors can watch its small herd of organic cows being milked before the milk is gently pasteurised on the farm to maximise freshness.

Director Angus Willis, a former solicitor, spoke with us about the brand’s journey to date and the importance of its ‘from grass to glass’ ethos.

This is Angus’ Forest Farm story…

