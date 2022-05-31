5 things north-east brewer BrewDog is doing to help save the planet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to saving the world, we can all play a crucial part.

North-east brewers and distillers, Brewdog, are taking necessary steps to ensure their operation in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, is as sustainable as possible in a move to protect the planet and its future.

Launching a range of projects to help do so, the firm was announced a certified B-Corporation in 2020.

The brewer and distiller also recently introduced its first soft drinks line, P.O.P Soda.

The purpose of this brand is to give 100% of profits from P.O.P Soda sales to the planet.

There are four flavours in the range including dark cherry, hazy lemon, citizen cola and jagged grapefruit and customers will also be able to get a taster of it at Taste of Grampian on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live at the firm’s stand.

5 ways Brewdog is working towards sustainability

1. Reducing emissions

Brewing is an energy intensive industry.

Since the firm moved to Ellon in 2013 they have reduced their gas, electric and water consumption by more than 50% and are working hard to try and increase that number.

The brewery openly details its emissions data in its annual ‘MEGA’ report (Make Earth Great Again), and is aiming to reduce its emissions by 35% by 2023, versus a 2019 baseline.

2. Brewdog bio-energy facility

The firm’s new anaerobic digestor will come online soon and when it does, it will allow the company to be fully self sufficient in gas and CO2 and enable the firm to cut its water consumption by a third

The on-site bioplant is a £12 million investment that will massively reduce Brewdog’s environmental impact.

Not only will it mean the company can recycle most of its waste water and allow it to be reused, but it will also generate green gas – biomethane – that they can then use to power their brewery and also power the trucks which deliver beer.

During the process, it will generate CO2 which Brewdog can use to help carbonate its beers as part of the brewing process.

At peak gas production, it will displace 7,500 tonnes of CO2e every year helping to reduce emissions and green-up the gas grid itself.

3. Brewdog’s Lost Forest

Located on a nine thousand acre estate near Aviemore, this forest will see the planting of millions of native trees. The site is currently undergoing peatland restoration, and will soon commence an afforestation project planting over 1.1million native broadleaf trees. Both tree planting and peatland restoration will sequester huge volumes of CO2 from the atmosphere

The site will also be home to a hotel, campsite, distillery, hiking and biking trails and there will also be kayaking on the loch.

James Watt has said the site at Kinrara Estate will be “bigger than 17 actual countries”.

4. Promoting plant-based eating

Brewdog’s sustainability mission covers also the promotion of plant-based eating. Brewdog has been championing plant-based items on its menus across all of its bars for years, with more additions being added regularly.

More than 50% of dishes served in the bars are plant-based and the biggest selling single item is the buffalo cauliflower wings.

From burgers to pizzas, to desserts and other sides, customers can also take advantage of the firm’s two for one deal on vegan and veggie mains every Monday.

Temple of Seitan, known for starting the first vegan chicken shop in London, provides Brewdog with their seitan wings, seitan burgers and veggie haystack.

Biffs is a permanent guest kitchen at various venues across the country. You’ll find them on Deliveroo, too.

5. Using clean fuels in its fleet

Brewdog is transitioning to only having electric vehicles in its fleet.

In August to December 2021, the brewer avoided the equivalent of 12.7 tonnes of Co2e via the launch of its electric vehicle fleet in London.

They are working with their distribution partners to see how they can enable them to use their green biomethane to power their trucks.

