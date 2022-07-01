Cooking on a Budget: Flavour-packed Baxters beet tacos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooking on a Budget: Flavour-packed Baxters beet tacos

By Brian Stormont
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:59 am
Baxters beet tacos.
Baxters beet tacos.

Meat tacos? How about beet tacos! These vegetarian versions from Baxters provide deliciousness in every bite and they won’t be heavy on the pocket either.

Fun to make with friends and family (due to their versatility) and tasty to tuck into, too, you’re sure to recreate this recipe time and time again over the summer period.

And if you’re keen to try out some more tasty dishes that won’t break the bank to pull together, then check out our other Cooking on a Budget recipes here.

From tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet to a vegetarian minestrone verde soup that ensures you make the most of your leftovers, there are plenty available to be inspired by that suit all tastes and dietary requirements.

Baxters beet tacos

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 jar of Baxters Baby Beetroot
  • 100g red cabbage
  • 100g kale
  • Splash of oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 lime
  • 1 red chilli
  • 50g coriander
  • 50g crème fraîche
  • 25g sriracha
  • 6 small tortilla wraps

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Drain and pat dry the beets on kitchen paper and then cut into wedges.
  3. Season them and drizzle with oil before roasting in the oven for 10 minutes.
  4. Drizzle the kale with oil and season, also baking for 10 minutes.
  5. Shred the cabbage, squeeze over half of the lime juice and season.
  6. Cut in half and scoop out the avocado, mash with the chilli and other half of the lime juice.
  7. Mix the crème fraiche and sriracha together.
  8. Heat the tortillas in the oven for a couple of minutes.
  9. Layer up the ingredients on your tortillas and finally top with the sriracha crème fraiche.

