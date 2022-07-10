Sweet treats: Tuck into these chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies from Chetna Makan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is a spiced, decadent crowd-pleaser.

“When I make a vegan bake, I don’t want to compromise on flavour or texture, and these cookies are a lovely example of that,” explains Chetna Makan.

“The delicate flavour of cardamom and the richness of dark chocolate and pistachios means these are a riot in every mouthful.”

Chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies

Makes 20

Ingredients

120g vegan butter, softened

170g light, soft, brown sugar

Pinch of fine sea salt

275g plain flour

1½tsp ground cardamom

1tsp baking powder

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

70ml almond milk

300g vegan dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped

60g pistachios, finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Line two baking sheets with non-stick baking paper. Put the butter in a bowl with the sugar and salt and beat it together with an electric whisk until smooth and creamy.

Sift the plain flour into another bowl with the cardamom, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda and mix it together.

Add the milk to the butter bowl followed by the flour mixture and then add the chocolate and pistachios. Fold it all in and bring it together into a soft dough.

Take a lemon-sized portion, shape it into a circle and place on a prepared sheet. Repeat to form all the cookies, leaving enough room between them for the cookies to spread when baked. Bake for 15 minutes and let them sit on the tray for two minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Store in an airtight container for three to four days.

Chetna’s Easy Baking by Chetna Makan is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. Available now.

