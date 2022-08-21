Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up

By Mariam Okhai
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:26 am
Tahini cinnamon swirls.
Tahini cinnamon swirls.

Made from toasted sesame seeds, tahini is a Middle Eastern condiment that brings these cinnamon swirls to life and are the perfect afternoon treat.

Alongside a cup of coffee, this sweet treat is the perfect pick-me-up to enjoy with a group of friends.

“I love cinnamon in pastry and desserts.

“There really is no sweet treat that doesn’t work with a little cinnamon in it, and these swirls have always been a favourite of mine,” says chef Sabrina Ghayour.

Enriching the dish with a nutty flavour this dessert is something very different and served with vanilla ice cream can leave a pleasing flavour in the mouth.

If you are preparing for a lunch or dinner party, this dessert can be prepared in advance and frozen until required.

Simply remove from the freezer, cut, and then bake for an extra couple of minutes to achieve the perfect flaky texture of the puff pastry.

Tahini cinnamon swirls

Makes 12

Tahini cinnamon swirls.
Tahini cinnamon swirls.

Ingredients

  • 1 x 320g ready-rolled puff pastry sheet
  • 4-5tbsp tahini (make sure it’s not too thin, and avoid using excess oil)
  • 3 tbsp golden granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180 Fan), 400F, gas mark 6. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Lay the pastry sheet on your work surface.
  3. Mix the tahini with the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spread the mixture evenly all over the pastry sheet, leaving a two-centimetre clear border along one long edge. Starting from the opposite long edge, roll up the pastry tightly.
  4. Cut the roll into four, then cut each section into three equal slices. Lay the slices with the swirl facing up on the lined tray, spaced slightly apart, and flatten each one gently.
  5. Bake for 20-22 minutes until nicely browned on top. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray before serving.

