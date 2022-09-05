Culling of tame deer to continue in Kinlochleven but not within village boundaries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The culling of deer in a Highland community it set to continue but not within the village boundaries.

Kinlochleven in Lochaber has unwittingly become a haven for red deer in recent years.

When a lone stag entered the village four years ago, residents would have considered the occasion as a novelty. However, when another 20 deer followed, it soon turned into a problem.

The new four-legged visitors soon split the village with some saying the animals were a health and safety risk after there were reports of aggressive behaviour and damage to gardens.

Culling of the deer was soon judged to be necessary but plans to carry this out were halted in January.

This was due to residents becoming upset and outraged after witnessing scenes of deer – who they had bonded with over the four years – being shot in the village and their carcasses dragged away.

The culling was brought to a halt following these complaints.

Decrease of deer in the village

A meeting was held in July to review the situation with NatureScot, Kinlochleven Community Trust, Highland Council and Jahama Highland Estates.

It was agreed that culling was still necessary but only within the usual period in Scotland between July 1 and October 20 – and not within the village.

Signs warning people not to feed the deer have also been erected and information has been distributed.

One of the directors at the Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT), Charlie Gordon, said: “The real issue with deer being encouraged to move in the the village has been going on for some time.

“Since the deer meeting on July 11, there has been only one or two deer seen in the village, a lot less numbers than usual and no reports of anyone being approached by any deer.

“Signs have now been erected in both playparks and more signs will be placed around the village to inform villagers and visitors to not feed the deer.”

‘Continues to present a risk to public safety’

While out of season or night time culling licences can still be obtained from NatureScot, they said none have been applied for at this time.

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said the group would continue to review the situation: “There are still ongoing issues being reported, albeit with a lower number of deer still resident in the village. This continues to present a risk to public safety.

“The group agreed that a number of actions would be delivered, including maintaining normal in-season culling practices around but not within the village to prevent any increase in deer numbers; erecting a number of Do Not Feed the Deer signs, and distributing an information note.

“No lethal control of deer within the village is planned and no out of season or night time culling licenses have been applied for at this time.

“The group will continue to meet regularly so we can review any new information and consider further options.”

It was added that any further control within the village would require involvement of police.