Catherine Deveney: It’s time to have a difficult conversation about the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: It’s time to have a difficult conversation about the NHS

By Catherine Deveney
September 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, protest over long hours and low pay in London (Photo: Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, protest over long hours and low pay in London (Photo: Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

NHS, part two. Somewhere in the ward, Robbie Williams is singing Angels.

My young patient smiles grimly, says it has been played so often since the demise of Queen Elizabeth, she wants to scream.

In the next bed, an elderly lady of the Queen’s generation has a baked potato dumped down on a side table. For the second day running, she struggles to reach it, hangs awkwardly out of the bed, looks up in silent confusion, before sinking back hopelessly into her pillows. Her uneaten food congeals slowly.

There are no televisions in the old-fashioned ward. Entering, it feels like a strange hiatus, given the tumult outside: no pictures of hearses, or floral seas, or respectful crowds. There are no doctors either.

It’s the weekend, though why we should pay for hospitals to “tick over” for two days rather than fully function, I don’t know. It feels like an organisational relic of a bygone era. The consultant was last here on Thursday and, I am told, will be back in this ward on Tuesday.

Energy is not our only crisis

I read my patient the headlines. Nurses are voting on strike action because the NHS has “gone over the precipice” and may not survive, says the Royal College of Nursing. The professional standards body for the UK’s 220,000 doctors, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC), says only radical changes will save it now.

The public has already been forced into change. In the last year, 10% have turned to private medicine because they cannot access life-saving treatment on the NHS. The AMRC warn of a dismal winter ahead. Energy is not our only crisis.

The late Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (Photo: PA)

The Queen’s reign and the birth of the NHS began within five years of each other. Elizabeth was patron to the Royal College of Nursing and, last July, awarded the prestigious George Cross to the health service. (Which makes you wonder if she would approve of cancer appointments being cancelled on the day of her funeral in an already failing system.)

Even those of us who are not monarchists recognise the human sadness of the grieving House of Windsor, but, just as importantly, recognise this moment’s historical significance, its potential as a gateway to change. Elizabeth’s passing feels like more than the demise of an individual. In the ward, an elderly lady tell visitors it’s the end of an era.

The end of innocence

The death is prompting people’s personal memories. The radio news gives Kate Middleton’s description of her son George’s reaction. At least, George is reported as saying, the Queen will be with Great Grampa now. It seemed a peculiarly adult, un-childlike response, at odds with my own children’s reactions to death, which involved emotion, not reason: anger, fear and sadness. Years fly back.

An era of innocence ended; acceptance begun. The life cycle

“You should have told me!” My four-year-old said furiously, stomping off, when it was gently explained that our neighbour had died. Told him what, I wasn’t sure, but I understood that he needed to be angry with someone and, unfortunately, that someone was going to have to be me. What else are mothers for?

Then a bird flew into our window and lay lifeless on the path. He put it in a box with cotton wool, willing it to rise again, jumping off his bike and running to it every now and then to see if it fluttered. When it didn’t, he closed the lid and didn’t mention it again. He jumped back on his bike. An era of innocence ended; acceptance begun. The life cycle.

We have to fight for our NHS

Acceptance is the first stage of change, and change is now inevitable. Last week, perhaps I was still running to the box, looking for signs of life. This week, I read the AMRC’s verdict that “unacceptable standards” are being normalised, that the NHS routinely lets down patients, and I knew that I could see it, and could feel it.

In the last couple of weeks, I have visited daily for many hours. I have witnessed acts of kindness and of staggering rudeness; professional dedication and inexplicable indifference and inefficiency. Rigid timetables but chaotic organisation. And I have sniffed the unmistakable stench of decay.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges has concluded that the NHS’s “unacceptable standards” are letting patients down (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The problems, say the AMRC, are not going to go away. However understandable the hyperbole, we cannot rely on “angels” in the NHS, on past glories or past solutions – any more than nurses can exist on applause. No matter how many times we run to the box, that particular bird is not going to flutter back to life.

Acknowledging the end of an era is important. But so, too, is holding on to the best of what has gone before, and developing it for the future.

Most of us believe passionately in the NHS. We believe in the right to medical care, according to need and not income. That needs to be fought for, because it’s being slowly wrested from our grip.

A difficult public conversation is needed, say the AMRC. Difficult it may be, but it’s one that all of us surely recognise is an urgent necessity.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
The result of the ballot on a community buyout of the Bays of Harris Estate has been delayed (Photo: Community Land Scotland)
David Ross: Outer Isles deserve some good news after hardship and empty promises
0
Energy companies may not be working as hard as they should to keep customers happy (Photo: BigBlueStudio/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Will the government keep us on hold or act now?
0
King Charles driving whilst in his final year at Gordonstoun School, in 1967 (Photo: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The schoolboy who rebelled in Stornoway is now King
0
Does showing your kitchen on a video call make you unprofessional or just human? (Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone should 'bin the blur' on video calls
0
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
The Queen's funeral cortege drives through Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: We must all respect the enormity of the Queen's death
0
King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Chris Deerin: Take strength from the Queen's faith even if you don't believe
1
Queen Elizabeth II during a military inspection at the gates of Balmoral in 2021 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
David Knight: Queen was petite but stood tall to set an example for all
0
Post Thumbnail
James Bream: We aren't what others think we are - but sometimes that's easy…
0

More from Press and Journal

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are 'undroppable'
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Highland League: Formartine United sign Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0

Editor's Picks