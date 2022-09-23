Recipes: Two easy-to-make family meals using salad leftovers in the fridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipes: Two easy-to-make family meals using salad leftovers in the fridge

By Brian Stormont
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:14 pm
Salmon and coconut buddha bowl.
Salmon and coconut buddha bowl.

Meals containing rice are always popular with it being such a quick and easy family staple.

And these two recipes from Tilda are no different. They are also easy to make using Tilda’s rice pouches.

These dishes are perfect for using up leftovers in the fridge from salad ingredients to grated carrot, shredded cabbage and grated courgette.

Tilda White Basmati or Tilda Jasmine rice could be used instead of Tilda Coconut.

Quick quarter quesadilla

(Serves 1)

The quesadilla.

Ingredients

  • ¼ x 250g pouch Tilda Lime & Coriander rice
  • 1 large flour tortilla
  • 20g grated lighter mature cheddar
  • A spoonful (25g) of tzatziki
  • 25g canned sweetcorn
  • ¼ small red pepper, thinly sliced

Method

  1. Heat Tilda Lime and Coriander rice according to pack instructions in a microwave.
  2. Cut a slit from the middle of a large tortilla to the outside and place on a plate.
  3. Place the rice in the top right-hand quarter of the tortilla and the grated cheddar cheese in the bottom left-hand quarter.
  4. Microwave for 1 minute until the rice is piping hot and the cheese is melted.
  5. Spoon the tzatziki over the bottom-right quarter and the sweetcorn and peppers over the top-left quarter, season with pepper.
  6. Fold the bottom-right quarter over the top-right quarter, then over to the top-left and finally down to the bottom-left quarter to form a triangle, and eat.

Tip: Alternatively assemble the quesadilla as above but don’t microwave any of the ingredients. Heat a non-stick frying pan, add a little oil, then fry the tortilla over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side until browned and eat immediately.

Salmon and coconut buddha bowl

(Serves 1)

The salmon and coconut buddha bowl.

Ingredients

  • ½ x 250g pouch Tilda Coconut rice
  • 30g of baby spinach, chopped
  • 1 sweet chilli hot smoked salmon fillet, flaked
  • 40g sliced gherkins
  • 60g cooked cocktail beetroot
  • 1 hard boiled egg, cut in half
  • Vinegar from the gherkin jar, a dressing of your choice or guacamole, to serve

Method

  1. Cook the rice according to the pack instructions.
  2. Mix Tilda Coconut rice with the spinach and place in a shallow bowl.
  3. Top with salmon, gherkins, beetroot and the egg halves.
  4. Season and finish either with some of the gherkin vinegar, dressing of your choice or guacamole.

