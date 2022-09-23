Recipes: Two easy-to-make family meals using salad leftovers in the fridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Meals containing rice are always popular with it being such a quick and easy family staple.

And these two recipes from Tilda are no different. They are also easy to make using Tilda’s rice pouches.

These dishes are perfect for using up leftovers in the fridge from salad ingredients to grated carrot, shredded cabbage and grated courgette.

Tilda White Basmati or Tilda Jasmine rice could be used instead of Tilda Coconut.

Quick quarter quesadilla

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

¼ x 250g pouch Tilda Lime & Coriander rice

1 large flour tortilla

20g grated lighter mature cheddar

A spoonful (25g) of tzatziki

25g canned sweetcorn

¼ small red pepper, thinly sliced

Method

Heat Tilda Lime and Coriander rice according to pack instructions in a microwave. Cut a slit from the middle of a large tortilla to the outside and place on a plate. Place the rice in the top right-hand quarter of the tortilla and the grated cheddar cheese in the bottom left-hand quarter. Microwave for 1 minute until the rice is piping hot and the cheese is melted. Spoon the tzatziki over the bottom-right quarter and the sweetcorn and peppers over the top-left quarter, season with pepper. Fold the bottom-right quarter over the top-right quarter, then over to the top-left and finally down to the bottom-left quarter to form a triangle, and eat.

Tip: Alternatively assemble the quesadilla as above but don’t microwave any of the ingredients. Heat a non-stick frying pan, add a little oil, then fry the tortilla over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side until browned and eat immediately.

Salmon and coconut buddha bowl

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

½ x 250g pouch Tilda Coconut rice

30g of baby spinach, chopped

1 sweet chilli hot smoked salmon fillet, flaked

40g sliced gherkins

60g cooked cocktail beetroot

1 hard boiled egg, cut in half

Vinegar from the gherkin jar, a dressing of your choice or guacamole, to serve

Method

Cook the rice according to the pack instructions. Mix Tilda Coconut rice with the spinach and place in a shallow bowl. Top with salmon, gherkins, beetroot and the egg halves. Season and finish either with some of the gherkin vinegar, dressing of your choice or guacamole.