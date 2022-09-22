7 of the best traditional pubs in Inverness to grab a pint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 of the best traditional pubs in Inverness to grab a pint

By Andy Morton
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
best traditional pubs in inverness
Want a pint in a friendly bar? We've got some great Inverness options for you.

Nothing beats a traditional pub for a quiet drink, or a catch-up with friends.

There’s something about the wood panelling, the reassuringly standard beers on tap and the friendly bar staff that soothes the soul like slipping on a favourite jumper or pair of slippers.

Themed bars and nightclubs are all very well, but as Al Murray’s comic creation, the Pub Landlord, once said: “The only theme a pub should have is beer.”

Which is why we have put together a list of some of the best traditional boozers in Inverness, a city that when it comes to drinking establishments, doesn’t lack old-world charm.

From waterfront drinking dens to real ale champions, this magnificent seven will suit all types. Bring friends or come alone – you are sure to find a warm welcome.

Gellions Bar

With a claim to be the oldest bar in Inverness, Gellions is as traditional as they come.

You’ll find a good range of whiskies and beers here, as well as a traditionally warm Invernessian welcome. What’s more, seven nights out of the week Gellions hosts live music, which is also of the traditional kind.

Accordions, penny whistles, bodhrans and fiddles are the order of the evenings. So grab a seat and enjoy.

Glenalbyn Bar

Like Gellions, the Glenalbyn dates back a few years and has a history as a coach house.

The pub sits right on the waterfront in Inverness, making it a great spot to meet friends before a night out.

This is definitely not a tourist bar, so if you are in town and looking for an authentic Highland pub experience then this is the place for you.

The Castle Tavern

Just finished the Great Glen Way? Tired and footsore? Looking for a place to rest those weary feet but also celebrate your incredible achievement?

Then the Castle Tavern is the place for you. This traditional Inverness pub sits opposite Inverness Castle, the endpoint of the Great Glen Way (or the start, if you are heading south).

So grab a seat and give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it.

The Castle Tavern is in a prominent spot in Inverness.

The Waterfront

Inverness doesn’t lack for pubs with good views, and the Waterfront is one of them.

Sitting right on the river, The Waterfront also boasts a good selection of drinks.

And hidden behind the traditional pub look of the bar is a great kitchen that serves up excellent food.

Innes Bar

Owned and run by Craig MacLeod, Innes Bar is a friendly local pub with an inviting air and welcoming staff.

It’s near the centre of town and has a loyal following of locals that are blessed with one of the best pub quizzes in the city.

If quizzes are your thing, then get down to the Innes on Sunday nights.

The Phoenix Ale House

A traditional pub needs traditional beer, and the Phoenix has some of the best real ale in Inverness.

Recognised by CAMRA, the real ale group, this pub has a more modern take on the traditional boozer, with a focus on serving quality drinks.

There is also a restaurant and lounge area.

The Fluke

This local favourite has been around for years and is the epitome of a traditional Highland watering hole.

The staff are friendly and the locals even more so.

Make friends for life in a pub that puts on a heap of community events and is a part of the fabric of Inverness.

