7 of the best traditional pubs in Inverness to grab a pint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nothing beats a traditional pub for a quiet drink, or a catch-up with friends.

There’s something about the wood panelling, the reassuringly standard beers on tap and the friendly bar staff that soothes the soul like slipping on a favourite jumper or pair of slippers.

Themed bars and nightclubs are all very well, but as Al Murray’s comic creation, the Pub Landlord, once said: “The only theme a pub should have is beer.”

Which is why we have put together a list of some of the best traditional boozers in Inverness, a city that when it comes to drinking establishments, doesn’t lack old-world charm.

From waterfront drinking dens to real ale champions, this magnificent seven will suit all types. Bring friends or come alone – you are sure to find a warm welcome.

Gellions Bar

With a claim to be the oldest bar in Inverness, Gellions is as traditional as they come.

You’ll find a good range of whiskies and beers here, as well as a traditionally warm Invernessian welcome. What’s more, seven nights out of the week Gellions hosts live music, which is also of the traditional kind.

Accordions, penny whistles, bodhrans and fiddles are the order of the evenings. So grab a seat and enjoy.

Glenalbyn Bar

Like Gellions, the Glenalbyn dates back a few years and has a history as a coach house.

The pub sits right on the waterfront in Inverness, making it a great spot to meet friends before a night out.

This is definitely not a tourist bar, so if you are in town and looking for an authentic Highland pub experience then this is the place for you.

The Castle Tavern

Just finished the Great Glen Way? Tired and footsore? Looking for a place to rest those weary feet but also celebrate your incredible achievement?

Then the Castle Tavern is the place for you. This traditional Inverness pub sits opposite Inverness Castle, the endpoint of the Great Glen Way (or the start, if you are heading south).

So grab a seat and give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it.

The Waterfront

Inverness doesn’t lack for pubs with good views, and the Waterfront is one of them.

Sitting right on the river, The Waterfront also boasts a good selection of drinks.

And hidden behind the traditional pub look of the bar is a great kitchen that serves up excellent food.

Innes Bar

Owned and run by Craig MacLeod, Innes Bar is a friendly local pub with an inviting air and welcoming staff.

It’s near the centre of town and has a loyal following of locals that are blessed with one of the best pub quizzes in the city.

If quizzes are your thing, then get down to the Innes on Sunday nights.

The Phoenix Ale House

A traditional pub needs traditional beer, and the Phoenix has some of the best real ale in Inverness.

Recognised by CAMRA, the real ale group, this pub has a more modern take on the traditional boozer, with a focus on serving quality drinks.

There is also a restaurant and lounge area.

The Fluke

This local favourite has been around for years and is the epitome of a traditional Highland watering hole.

The staff are friendly and the locals even more so.

Make friends for life in a pub that puts on a heap of community events and is a part of the fabric of Inverness.