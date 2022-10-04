NHS Shetland worker saves money after ‘cutting out coffee, alcohol and chocolate’ and eating only local produce for 30 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

NHS Shetland worker saves money after ‘cutting out coffee, alcohol and chocolate’ and eating only local produce for 30 days

By Karla Sinclair
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 6:30 pm
Alex Armitage.
Alex Armitage.

An NHS worker and councillor from Shetland has successfully completed a month-long challenge where he only ate local produce.

Alex Armitage was inspired by his mother Marian Armitage, a food writer who this year published her second book, Food Made in Shetland, to take on the task throughout the month of September.

It involved the 41-year-old feasting and snacking on products solely grown or caught in Shetland, including potatoes, fish, eggs, honey, butter, chillies, tomatoes and more.

A salad containing a variety of freshly-grown produce, including rocket and cucumber. Image: Alex Armitage.

Despite forking out £50 on honey over the 30-day period – half of Alex’s total spend – his overall costs on food and drink were around two-thirds of what he goes through in an average month.

“This was partly because most of the vegetables and the freshly caught fish were free, but mainly because I haven’t been buying expensive things and cut out coffee, alcohol, and chocolate,” Alex, from Bigton, said.

“I also didn’t spend any money on the hospital canteen and didn’t eat out – apart from one meal at the end.

“I spent about £120 overall on food for the month. I’d normally spend about £180 or more, depending on whether I eat out or not.”

Reconnecting with the land

Alex went on to say: “The things I have spent money on have been surprising.

“At the beginning of the month, I spent £26 on 5kg of butter at the dairy, which has been my main source of fat for frying as there’s no vegetable oil produced here.

“I haven’t eaten all 5kg this month, by the way!”

The honey expenses have proved well spent for Alex, who is a consultant paediatrician with NHS Shetland and a local councillor representing Shetland South on the Shetland Islands Council (Scottish Green Party).

It, along with mead which he has been brewing himself, has been a source of sweetness.

Other than his mother, one of the key reasons Alex ate solely local produce last month was to try to encourage people to think more about what they eat and where it comes from.

“Before the oil boom brought wealth to Shetland in the 1970s, folk were more connected to the land and much more dependent on what could be produced locally,” says Alex.

One of Alex’s roles is as a consultant paediatrician with NHS Shetland. Image: Alex Armitage.

“Food brought people together, not just in eating together but on the production side as well – growing vegetables, crofting, and fishing were all a collective effort.

“Now practically all our food gets shipped in from the south to be sold in the supermarkets.

“Food is getting more expensive, too. People are dependent on food banks and more and more of us can’t afford to buy good healthy food.”

Garden peas. Image: Alex Armitage.

Alex is also concerned that the production of food is responsible for around a fifth of carbon emissions.

He said: “The future is going to need to see huge changes in our diets and eating more locally-produced food, particularly fruit and vegetables, could be one aspect of that.

“But in no way am I trying to persuade everyone to go 100% local.”

‘Shetland food happens to be very, very tasty’

Mackerel, broccoli and potatoes, yoghurt, raspberries and honey, and a fusion of green peas, potatoes, carrots and rhubarb are among the dishes that Alex has whipped up.

Most meals consisted of potatoes for carbohydrates, fish or eggs for protein, and vegetables.

As well as purchasing a lot of the food he consumed, Alex was gifted a number of items by friends and members of the community.

Onions, courgettes, French beans, tomatoes and raspberries were among them.

Honey was a key source of sweetness. Image: Alex Armitage.

He said: “My most exciting gifts have been from my two favourite places in Shetland – the islands of Foula and Fair Isle.

“Both isles are situated a long way from the Shetland mainland and they often have to go for weeks without supplies, so Fair Isle and Foula folk know a thing or two about food security.”

Alex received two shipments of plums from a greenhouse in Fair Isle, as well as a box boasting an assortment of chillies, coriander seeds, potatoes, pears, apples, onions and lamb shanks.

A box containing everything from pears and potatoes to carrots and lamb shanks. Image: Alex Armitage.

Positives outweighed the negatives

The task did not come without its challenges. But what did Alex struggle with most?

“The hardest thing was giving up coffee,” he said.

“As an NHS doctor, I run on the stuff and it was really hard giving up.

“I had a bad headache and felt really disoriented for the first four days of the month but I came out the other side and am going to try and stay off coffee from now on.

Alex is aiming to avoid drinking coffee in the future. Image: Alex Armitage.

“I now find it so much easier to wake up in the morning and in general I have more energy than I used to.”

Another issue was time as it wasn’t a simple case of purchasing ready-made products from the supermarket.

Alex added: “Most of the food has to be bought from small shops or fished from the sea, or picked or dug from the yard.

Alex had to fillet his own fish throughout the month as he ate food only produced on Shetland. Image: Alex Armitage.

“Once you’ve got all the food home, there’s more time to be spent filleting, scrubbing, peeling, chopping, and cooking.

“I’ve learned so much and it’s been a real joy having that extra connection to my food – but it has been a challenge fitting this all into my already busy life.”

Importance of buying local

The NHS Shetland worker and councillor went on to say the best thing about the experience has been the “new connections” he has made with people.

“Food produced locally is generally much better for the climate,” Alex said. “Though there are some exceptions.

“Buying local food is also really important for the local economy and it’s more likely to be better for your health as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Alex Armitage.
BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world's five…
Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad…
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
Alex Armitage.
Award-winning The Hame Bakery opens second site in Peterhead
The GlenAllachie master distiller Billy Walker.
'A lot of serendipity': Renowned whisky-maker Billy Walker toasts 50 years in industry
Alex Armitage.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Alex Armitage.
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry
Alex Armitage.
Catriona Thomson: Local abattoirs are key to keeping the food chain going
The Macallan distillery.
The Macallan - more than a distiller
Alex Armitage.
Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers

Most Read

1
Alex Armitage.
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Alex Armitage.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Alex Armitage.
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Alex Armitage.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
Alex Armitage.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Alex Armitage.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Alex Armitage.
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Alex Armitage.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Alex Armitage.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Alex Armitage.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
Alex Armitage.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
Alex Armitage.
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks