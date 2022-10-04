Snuff out striker Brian Graham and Caley Thistle can win, insists legend Ross Tokely

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely insists snuffing out Brian Graham could be the key to sinking Partick Thistle on Friday.

The Highlanders, fresh from three straight Championship away wins, will join high-flying Partick on 17 points if they net another win on Friday in Inverness.

Experienced forward Graham, 34, scored a brace in Thistle’s 4-1 rout of ICT in August at Firhill and has bagged six goals overall.

The former Ross County ace, who was a hat-trick scorer in a 3-3 draw in Inverness last term, was also on the scoresheet as Partick crushed Morton 5-1 at the weekend.

Centre halves must keep striker quiet

Tokely, who played almost 600 times for the Caley Jags, says Partick have plenty of threats, but insists stopping Graham in his tracks will be vital.

The ex-full-back said: “As a defender, you have to be wary of any ball in and around your box.

“When their wide men get the ball, you have to be really switched on in the middle.

“You have to be tight (on Graham), but also be aware of how good he is at sniffing around for second balls.

“Danny Devine or Robbie Deas, whoever is marking him, will need to make sure they are physical and win their first balls against Brian – that’s important.”

Firhill rout will spark ICT reaction

Successive away wins in the league against Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United have shot Billy Dodds’ Caley Jags up the table after a couple of league losses.

The 4-1 Firhill battering was unexpected, but Tokely believes Dodds and his fired-up players will use that hurt to drive them on this week.

He said: “Everything went wrong for Caley Thistle at Firhill – it was really disappointing.

“Everyone had a poor game that night. You can normally get away with one or two, but you cannot carry the whole team – apart from one or two exceptions.

“I’ve no doubt they will be looking to rectify that result and show exactly how good a team they are. That would be sitting pretty high on my mind.

“The last three results in the league have been really encouraging and their confidence will have risen.

“Partick have got their strengths. Brian Graham, of course, is always dangerous and their wide players are pretty handy.

“However, if Inverness play like they did in the play-off games against Partick last season, get at them and keep the back door shut then they will have a chance.”

Win before the weekend is the target

And Tokely, who was a club TV commentator last term, is urging Inverness to fire an early weekend warning by making it four wins on the spin to match the Maryhill men’s tally.

He added: “Inverness have won their last three league games – away to Raith, Dundee and Ayr – who are all sides who are expected to be right up there as well.

“I know the game is on TV, but there should be a good crowd out for it on Friday.

“If you can win, it really sets up the weekend and the boys will get a couple of days off.”

Harper continues to shine for side

Defender-turned-midfielder Cammy Harper leads the ICT scoring chart with five goals as he netted the only goal in Saturday’s gutsy 1-0 victory at impressive season-starters Ayr.

The 20-year-old is embracing the challenge of playing further up the pitch and has one more goal than forwards Billy Mckay and George Oakley.

Tokely says the versatile player reminds him of a former team-mate.

He said: “Cammy, who I spoke about in the Press in Journal recently, continues to impress as he popped up with the winner. He seems to be on fire right now.

“Last season when I watched him, there were a lot of eyes on him to come and play in certain games to put more pressure on defensively.

“From what I’ve seen of him, he’s very good going forward. He’s maybe just loosened the reigns a little and is expressing himself.

“Cammy is making runs forward, he’s athletic and he’s got a lovely left foot. He’s clearly also got an eye for a goal, which can be hard to spot.

“Paul Sheerin used to do that for us from a central or wide area. For the coaching staff to push Cammy into the area has been a really good move.

“Any away game can be tough and Somerset Park is always a really tricky venue to get a result.

“For Inverness to, as Billy Dodds described it, grind out a win is terrific. Getting a clean sheet down there will also help set them up nicely for Friday.”