Snuff out striker Brian Graham and Caley Thistle can win, insists legend Ross Tokely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Snuff out striker Brian Graham and Caley Thistle can win, insists legend Ross Tokely

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham scored a double in the 4-1 win over ICT in August.
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham scored a double in the 4-1 win over ICT in August.

Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely insists snuffing out Brian Graham could be the key to sinking Partick Thistle on Friday.

The Highlanders, fresh from three straight Championship away wins, will join high-flying Partick on 17 points if they net another win on Friday in Inverness.

Experienced forward Graham, 34, scored a brace in Thistle’s 4-1 rout of ICT in August at Firhill and has bagged six goals overall.

Ross Tokely played 589 times for Caley Thistle, helping the club reach the top-flight of Scottish football.

The former Ross County ace, who was a hat-trick scorer in a 3-3 draw in Inverness last term, was also on the scoresheet as Partick crushed Morton 5-1 at the weekend.

Centre halves must keep striker quiet

Tokely, who played almost 600 times for the Caley Jags, says Partick have plenty of threats, but insists stopping Graham in his tracks will be vital.

The ex-full-back said: “As a defender, you have to be wary of any ball in and around your box.

“When their wide men get the ball, you have to be really switched on in the middle.

“You have to be tight (on Graham), but also be aware of how good he is at sniffing around for second balls.

“Danny Devine or Robbie Deas, whoever is marking him, will need to make sure they are physical and win their first balls against Brian – that’s important.”

Firhill rout will spark ICT reaction

Successive away wins in the league against Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United have shot Billy Dodds’ Caley Jags up the table after a couple of league losses.

The 4-1 Firhill battering was unexpected, but Tokely believes Dodds and his fired-up players will use that hurt to drive them on this week.

He said: “Everything went wrong for Caley Thistle at Firhill – it was really disappointing.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

“Everyone had a poor game that night. You can normally get away with one or two, but you cannot carry the whole team – apart from one or two exceptions.

“I’ve no doubt they will be looking to rectify that result and show exactly how good a team they are. That would be sitting pretty high on my mind.

“The last three results in the league have been really encouraging and their confidence will have risen.

“Partick have got their strengths. Brian Graham, of course, is always dangerous and their wide players are pretty handy.

“However, if Inverness play like they did in the play-off games against Partick last season, get at them and keep the back door shut then they will have a chance.”

Win before the weekend is the target

And Tokely, who was a club TV commentator last term, is urging Inverness to fire an early weekend warning by making it four wins on the spin to match the Maryhill men’s tally.

He added: “Inverness have won their last three league games – away to Raith, Dundee and Ayr – who are all sides who are expected to be right up there as well.

“I know the game is on TV, but there should be a good crowd out for it on Friday.

“If you can win, it really sets up the weekend and the boys will get a couple of days off.”

Harper continues to shine for side

Defender-turned-midfielder Cammy Harper leads the ICT scoring chart with five goals as he netted the only goal in Saturday’s gutsy 1-0 victory at impressive season-starters Ayr.

The 20-year-old is embracing the challenge of playing further up the pitch and has one more goal than forwards Billy Mckay and George Oakley.

Tokely says the versatile player reminds him of a former team-mate.

He said: “Cammy, who I spoke about in the Press in Journal recently, continues to impress as he popped up with the winner.  He seems to be on fire right now.

“Last season when I watched him, there were a lot of eyes on him to come and play in certain games to put more pressure on defensively.

Caley Thistle’s in-form star Cammy Harper.

“From what I’ve seen of him, he’s very good going forward. He’s maybe just loosened the reigns a little and is expressing himself.

“Cammy is making runs forward, he’s athletic and he’s got a lovely left foot. He’s clearly also got an eye for a goal, which can be hard to spot.

“Paul Sheerin used to do that for us from a central or wide area. For the coaching staff to push Cammy into the area has been a really good move.

“Any away game can be tough and Somerset Park is always a really tricky venue to get a result.

“For Inverness to, as Billy Dodds described it, grind out a win is terrific. Getting a clean sheet down there will also help set them up nicely for Friday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day's work for Inverness
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says rising energy costs are putting 'colossal pressure'…
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds content to grind out win against Ayr United in…
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
David Carson hopes in-form Caley Thistle can strike while the iron's hot
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds: Championship more competitive than ever
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks