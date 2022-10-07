Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that’s sure to be star of the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that’s sure to be star of the show

By Brian Stormont
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:00 pm
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Turmeric garlic pilaf.

Rice is often regarded as a sideshow, the supporting act to the main event.

However, this dish of turmeric garlic pilaf from Your Food Fantasy can be the star of the show.

All types of rice offer equally good value as they are convenient, full of nutrients, easy to cook, and versatile.

In fact, rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, even snacks.

Like this recipe? Take a look at a line-up of other Comfort Food Friday recipes here.

Turmeric garlic pilaf, by Your Food Fantasy

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 350g basmati rice
  • 2 tsp turmeric
  • 2 star anise seeds
  • 5-6 black peppercorns
  • 2-3 cloves
  • 1 inch cinnamon stick
  • 2 black cardamom
  • 4 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 6-7 cloves garlic (sliced/chopped)
  • 1 large onion (thinly sliced)
  • 20g cashews
  • 45g green peas
  • 15g raisins

Method

  1. Wash and soak rice in water for minimum 30 minutes.
  2. Bring 1.2l of water to boil in a large saucepan, add soaked rice, turmeric powder, star anise seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon stick, black cardamom, and 2 tbsp of oil. Gently stir, then let the rice boil for five to seven minutes.
  3. Once rice is cooked (rice should be soft) switch off the heat and drain in a colander. Let it sit for five minutes.
  4. Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, bay leaves and stir. Add sliced garlic and onion to it and saute till they are golden in colour. Add cashews and saute again.
  5. Now add peas and saute again. Cover the pan with lid and let peas cook for three to four minutes. Add raisins and saute. Add cooked rice and mix well. Cover the pan again and let rice steam for three to four minutes.
  6. Switch off the heat and serve the rice hot. Enjoy!

