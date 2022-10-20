Restaurant review: Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen near Kintore makes for a fine lunchtime feed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The last time I visited Marshall’s Farm Shop it was, erm, considerably smaller.

There was no fancy kitchen space, no fancy retail space, and there certainly wasn’t as much food and drink of offer as there is now.

To me, it’s like the north-east equivalent of the Highlands’ Brodie Countryfare – minus the homeware, of course.

I’d arranged to meet some of my family for lunch there a few Sundays ago as I was craving something delicious and homemade. I hadn’t been very well and wanted a good home cooked meal – one I didn’t have to make.

Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen

The car park itself on the day I visited was hoaching. Cars were everywhere. And while it didn’t hit me initially, when I saw the queue for the restaurant it finally clicked I wasn’t alone in looking for a bite to eat.

My sister and I arrived ahead of my dad and step mum and we’d only been in the queue five minutes until they arrived.

“It’s always like this at the weekend,” my step mum mouthed.

A short five to 10 minutes later and one of the staff shouted if a table of four wanted to take the high bar seats. Those in front declined the offer, so we jumped at the chance.

While high, the chairs were very comfortable and sat snugly under the large, thick wooden table at the top area of the restaurant. Number 34 was printed on a metal stamp so we knew where we were seating when ordering at the till area.

Menus were placed within a condiment holder which also housed household favourites including Heinz ketchup and mayonnaise.

After gathering the drinks and food order, and a quick snoop at the specials blackboard, I made my way to the till which was conveniently in between a large cake counter and the ice cream display.

The food

I decided to try the barbecue pulled brisket tacos (£13.50) while my dad fancied the mac and cheese. My sister Nicole opted for the hunters wrap and my step mum went for the goat’s cheese, fig and caramelised walnut salad (all £11.95). “It sounds quite different,” she said.

I couldn’t believe how busy it was. People of all ages filled the tables as dishes flew out of the kitchen on massive trays. A big plate of Sunday roast, burgers, nachos and a sizzling hot plate of fajitas all caught my eye.

The massive wood burning stove crackled away and not too long after ordering a staff member served our fresh orange, sparkling water, Americano coffee and diet Irn-Bru.

We waited around 15 minutes thereafter, blethering away until our food arrived.

I spied the tacos first and knew I’d ordered well. They looked phenomenal in the taco holder. Three big filled ones were piled high with the most delicious pulled brisket, which had been finished in a barbecue sauce.

They were topped with appleslaw, pickled veg and fries. The tortilla wrap had been heated up and slightly toasted on the grill which I loved, and there was plenty of succulent beef which went very well with the tart pickled veg. It was a bit messy to eat as the juices began to run down my hands, but it was so delicious I couldn’t get my face out of it. There was little salad at the bottom which I enjoyed as it meant there was way more meat.

As for the chips, they were just like the ones my mum used to make when I lived at home. Hand cut, they were extra crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

Across the table my dad tucked into his cheesy macaroni which came served with the same chips.

He avoided adding black pudding, haggis or honey barbecue pulled pork for an extra charge and commented on the size of the portion. Not too big, not too small, just right.

Creamy, it had a touch of mustard in it although his only bug bear was that the cheese on top hadn’t properly melted. A few minutes more under the grill would have sorted that.

My sister was silent as she tucked into the wrap. Battered chicken goujons, melted cheese, red onion and barbecue sauce, “what’s not to love?” she said, as she went back in for another bite.

Served with salad and chips in small ramekins, the toasted wrap was certainly the highlight of the plate. It had been cut in half and boasted plenty filling.

As for the warm goat’s cheese salad, this was one of the biggest salads my step mum had seen. Two rounds of warm goat’s cheese sat on top of a bed of small cherry tomatoes, big chunks of tomato, green peppers, iceberg lettuce, cucumber and red onion which has all been tossed in a sweet vinaigrette.

Honey had been drizzled across the hearty dish, and it also featured one fig cut into quarters and crushed walnuts, which added a lovely crunch. She struggled to finish it and said it was great value for money and could easily be sold as a half portion.

We were all feeling pretty full after our meal, but not full enough to resist stopping by the cake counter on the way out.

Strawberry tart, Aero tiffin, pumpkin carrot iced muffin and Biscoff slice all came home with us – and were thoroughly enjoyed with a cuppa later on in the day.

What I really liked about the menu was that it clearly identified what options were vegan, veggie, and gluten-free, and there was plenty of options on it.

From paninis to baked potatoes, to scampi, soups, fish and chips, loaded nachos and more, there’s plenty to tuck into on the lunch menu. They also have a stacked breakfast offering and plenty sweet treats.

To end our trip we whizzed around the store, admiring all of the local food and drink brands on offer. My sister decided to try out the tractor that is sat stationary – which would be something fun for children to try out, too.

The verdict

Marshall’s has certainly pushed the boat out when it comes to its food offering. I was very impressed with the quality, and I love what they have done with the place.

It is a great place for a quick coffee with friends or a slow Sunday lunch. I’d urge anyone who does go to certainly check out the specials boards, and don’t forget to pay the cake fridge a visit!

Information

Address: Marshall’s Farm Shop, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore, Aberdeenshire AB51 0XD

T: 01224 790493

W: marshallsfarmshop.co.uk

Price: £57.75 for four mains and four drinks

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 3.5/5 (because it was partly self-service, otherwise it would have been 4)

Surrounding: 4/5