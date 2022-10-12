Curated market to get a makeover as drinks firms take over for the weekend during Aberdeen Cocktail Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A local indoor marketplace will get a makeover this October after partnering with Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022.

Curated Aberdeen will host Cocktails and Conversations, a specialised event highlighting the range of talented craft spirit makers in the north-east, in association with the team behind the booze-inspired week.

The three-day event, which is in aid of local charity, Charlie House, will take place from Friday October 21 until Sunday October 23 inside the Bon Accord Centre’s lower mall in Aberdeen.

It will operate from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11am on the Sunday.

More than 10 drink brands have signed up including Arbikie Distilling, AVVA, Cabezon Rum and Seidear.

The event will offer shoppers the chance to meet the makers of their favourite spirits, discover brands they haven’t yet tried and find out more about different flavour combinations as well as the distilling process.

The public will also be able to taste test unique flavours like the brands’ festive editions and experience live cocktail demonstrations that are sure to inspire creativity for entertaining family and friends.

Other vendors include:

Devenick Drinks Esker Spirits, Twice Buried Rum Roehill Distillery Ellon Spirits From Scotland Little Molly’s Cheesecake Cookie Cult



A series of meet the maker talks will take place on the Saturday and Sunday.

They are as follows:

Saturday: Arbikie Distillery – noon

Saturday: Cabezon Beverage – 12.30pm

Saturday: Roehill Distillery – 1pm

Saturday: City of Aberdeen Distillery – 2pm

Sunday: Twice Burried Rum – 1pm

Sunday: Esker Gin – 2pm

Gregor Sey, the organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, said: “The craft drinks industry is constantly moving and each year more exciting brands launch with unique products and flavourings.

“Collaborating with Curated Market is a great way to introduce these brands to the general public and get people excited about this ever-growing sector.

“Having previously collaborated with Charlie House for an at-home cocktail making kit in 2020, we were keen to work together again to not only support the Aberdeen craft spirits sector, but also to support a fantastic cause.”

The Charlie Dog

As part of Aberdeen Cocktail Week which runs from October 18 to October 24, Charlie House has also collaborated with one of Aberdeen’s newest bars, Barbelow, which sees limited edition cocktail, ‘The Charlie Dog’, added to the menu.

This Aperol-based orange drink tastes both bitter and sweet and is complete with an Instagrammable cocktail smoke bubble for dramatic flair.

Priced at £10, it will be available until the end of October with all proceeds from the cocktail being donated to children’s charity Charlie House.

Cocktails and Conversations will take place alongside Curated Aberdeen’s usual marketplace meaning shoppers can continue to browse a range of products from around 30 local firms from hand-crafted jewellery to scented candles and stylish clothing.

It is usually open every Friday and Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday from 11am-5pm.

Spirit stallholders will be operating a Challenge 25 policy and ID may be required for sampling and buying products.