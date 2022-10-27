Shinty: Family and work commitments will see Kyles Athletic’s trophy-winning boss Robert Baxter step down at end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Baxter is to step down as manager of Kyles Athletic after their final Mowi Premiership fixture of the season against Glasgow Mid Argyll on November 12.

The man who refereed the 2019 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final succeeded Dunky Kerr as Kyles boss two years ago and has been active in pursuing a youth development policy.

Baxter managed the South under-21 side to victory over their North counterparts this season.

But he revealed: “I am stepping aside because of a combination of family and work commitments. Shinty has taken up so much of my time that I need to be fair to my family, especially working away from home so often.

“It’s been an honour to manage Kyles and I’ll continue to help the club in the background – and you never know what might happen in the future.

“We got to all the semi-finals and reached three finals, winning one – the Celtic Society Cup in 2021 – and I take satisfaction from giving young players a real opportunity.”

Former players Barney Crawford and Dan MacRae have been assisting Baxter, but neither has indicated if they wish to be considered for the vacancy.

Fort William’s Premiership farewell?

Meanwhile, Fort William could be making their farewell Premiership appearance on Saturday when they visit Glasgow Mid Argyll, who are two points ahead of them and have two games in hand.

Goalkeeper Paul Mackay is unavailable, but impressive second team custodian Stuart Disher steps in, while key defender Jonny Foster is out through injury.

“We require a convincing win then wait to see if Mid Argyll suffer two heavy defeats, which adds up to a long shot”, said Fort co-manager Victor Smith. “But we’ll be trying our best.”

Jonathan MacAskill, sent off in Mid Argyll’s win over Lovat last weekend, misses out through suspension as Allan MacRae’s team bid to clinch survival in the duel of the promoted teams.

“We’re fortunate to have club captain John Don Mackenzie ready to come in as an excellent replacement,” said MacRae. “And though we only need a point, we’ll be pushing for the win.”

Kinlochshiel, MacAskill’s previous club, finish what has been an excellent league campaign when the Reds host Lovat.

A win would hoist them to within a point of champions Kingussie, who still have one to play. Bailey Mackay completes a two0game ban for Lovat.

Beauly need victory to keep National title hopes alive

Beauly must win their home game with Inveraray to keep alive their chances of pipping Skye to the National Division title.

Both teams are going up, but Skye have a two-point lead and head for Inveraray for their final game on November 5.

Teenager Euan MacCormack’s finishing flair and David Maclean’s experience have helped Beauly rattle home 56 goals, seven more than the islanders, who have crucially conceded three fewer. But the Greens are looking to finish with a win to keep the pressure on Skye.

Inverness, second on goal difference in the North First Division, will lose all hope of forcing a National Division promotion play-off if they fail to win at home to Fort William colts in the Bught Park club’s last fixture.

Leaders Newtonmore colts, ineligible to go up, visit Glen Urquhart and then will have two more games.