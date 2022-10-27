Shinty: Family and work commitments will see Kyles Athletic’s trophy-winning boss Robert Baxter step down at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Family and work commitments will see Kyles Athletic’s trophy-winning boss Robert Baxter step down at end of season

By Bill McAllister
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kyles Athletic team manager Robert Baxter with the Celtic Society Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Kyles Athletic team manager Robert Baxter with the Celtic Society Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson

Robert Baxter is to step down as manager of Kyles Athletic after their final Mowi Premiership fixture of the season against Glasgow Mid Argyll on November 12.

The man who refereed the 2019 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final succeeded Dunky Kerr as Kyles boss two years ago and has been active in pursuing a youth development policy.

Baxter managed the South under-21 side to victory over their North counterparts this season.

But he revealed: “I am stepping aside because of a combination of family and work commitments. Shinty has taken up so much of my time that I need to be fair to my family, especially working away from home so often.

“It’s been an honour to manage Kyles and I’ll continue to help the club in the background – and you never know what might happen in the future.

“We got to all the semi-finals and reached three finals, winning one – the Celtic Society Cup in 2021 –  and I take satisfaction from giving young players a real opportunity.”

Former players Barney Crawford and Dan MacRae have been assisting Baxter, but neither has indicated if they wish to be considered for the vacancy.

Fort William’s Premiership farewell?

Meanwhile, Fort William could be making their farewell Premiership appearance on Saturday when they visit Glasgow Mid Argyll, who are two points ahead of them and have two games in hand.

Goalkeeper Paul Mackay is unavailable, but impressive second team custodian Stuart Disher steps in, while key defender Jonny Foster is out through injury.

“We require a convincing win then wait to see if Mid Argyll suffer two heavy defeats, which adds up to a long shot”, said Fort co-manager Victor Smith. “But we’ll be trying our best.”

Jonathan MacAskill, sent off in Mid Argyll’s win over Lovat last weekend, misses out through suspension as Allan MacRae’s team bid to clinch survival in the duel of the promoted teams.

“We’re fortunate to have club captain John Don Mackenzie ready to come in as an excellent replacement,” said MacRae. “And though we only need a point, we’ll be pushing for the win.”

Kinlochshiel, MacAskill’s previous club, finish what has been an excellent league campaign when the Reds host Lovat.

A win would hoist them to within a point of champions Kingussie, who still have one to play. Bailey Mackay completes a two0game ban for Lovat.

Beauly need victory to keep National title hopes alive

Beauly must win their home game with Inveraray to keep alive their chances of pipping Skye to the National Division title.

Both teams are going up, but Skye have a two-point lead and head for Inveraray for their final game on November 5.

Teenager Euan MacCormack’s finishing flair and David Maclean’s experience have helped Beauly rattle home 56 goals, seven more than the islanders, who have crucially conceded three fewer. But the Greens are looking to finish with a win to keep the pressure on Skye.

Inverness, second on goal difference in the North First Division, will lose all hope of forcing a National Division promotion play-off if they fail to win at home to Fort William colts in the Bught Park club’s last fixture.

Leaders Newtonmore colts, ineligible to go up, visit Glen Urquhart and then will have two more games.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for…
Beauly will be playing in the MOWI Premiership next season.
Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season
A delighted KIngussie captain Savio Genini with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023…
Pictured in the rain at Oban, the Kingussie team that completed the Grand Slam by winning the MOWI Premiership. Oban Camanachd v Kingussie in the MOWI Premiership, played at Mossfield Stadium, Oban.
Shinty: Ian Borthwick appointed manager of Grand Slam winners Kingussie
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback
Skye celebrate the end of the season as Mowi National Division Champions. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Skye to make history ahead of Mowi Premiership return with trip to Ireland;…
Samuel Stubbs, left, in action for Lovat with Rory MacKeachan (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye make double signing ahead of Premiership return
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
The Beauly team of 2015 celebrate their Lovat Cup win against Lovat. Images: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Look back at Beauly's last Lovat Cup success in 2015

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented