6 restaurants in Inverness to get a taste of the best seafood

When it comes to offering up the best of local seafood knowing the right restaurants to visit is a must.

Not just to enjoy the standout ingredients that fish and shellfish are, but to enjoy them after they have been cared for and cooked with passion and skill.

Whether you live in Inverness or are travelling to the city for a holiday there’s plenty of excellent venues to dine out at.

The Highland capital is home to a range of different venues that we’d highly recommend, plus, there’s also a few hidden gems and unique experiences listed in the venues below.

From restaurants on a boat to oyster happy hour you won’t be disappointed.

Rocpool

The original Rocpool restaurant in Inverness, this gem has Scottish ingredients at its heart of its menus.

It is family-owned and independent and what makes this place so special is its dedication to showcasing the best of local.

From hand dived king scallops from the West Coast to spiced crab with fresh mussels, scallops and prawns, plus wild North Sea halibut, Shetland cod and more, there’s plenty of seafood to choose from on every menu.

Located on the river, you can enjoy cracking views of the castle, too.

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5NE

Prime Steak and Seafood

Another Ness Walk resident, Prime Steak and Seafood is an excellent option for those who love fish and shellfish.

The main menu boasts a wide range of seafood-inspired dishes including oysters, Cullen skink, Ullapool langoustines and Isle of Lewis mussels.

There’s also a seafood board with Scottish smoked salmon, king prawns, peppered mackerel pate, pickled rollmop herring, smoked mussel puree, olive and ciabatta bread. How could you resist?

And did we mention the lobster thermidor and grilled smoked trout? Delicious!

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5NE

River House Restaurant

Serving up some of the finest locally sourced seafood and shellfish you’ll find in the Highland capital. River House Restaurant masterfully brings together ingredients from the land and the sea.

With views of Inverness Castle and the river there’s plenty to enjoy here.

The menu boasts a range of snacks, appetisers and sharing platters, a dedicated section to oysters, a mussel section and main courses which are primarily all focused around the sea.

There’s also oyster hour every day from 4.30-6pm where you’ll be able to sample oysters for £1 a shuck!

Address: 1 Greig Street, Inverness, IV3 5PT

The Kitchen Brasserie

With its stunning views of he river, this is one restaurant to put on your must-visit list.

With seafood showcased on each of their menus you can’t go wrong at The Kitchen Brasserie if you’re looking for fresh fish or shellfish.

From pan seared scallops to hot smoked salmon, not to mention spiced monkfish wrapped in Parma ham and baked fillet of cod, you’re in for a treat when visiting.

If you can, try and bag a window seat to soak up the view.

I can also highly recommend the crab for brunch!

Address: 15 Huntly Street, Inverness, IV3 5PR

Rocpool Hotel

Rocpool Hotel is situated on Culduthel Road and is a beautifully renovated Georgian mansion house.

The luxury boutique hotel prides itself on high quality dishes, with service to match and serves food in its R Bar and main restaurant.

While the bar offers options primarily based around casual dining – think fish and chips and Scottish smoked salmon – the restaurant is where the kitchen team really really flex their skills.

The menu in the restaurant is small so expect just a few fish dishes, although they are excellently executed.

Address: Culduthel Road, Inverness, IV2 4AG

The Oakwood Restaurant

Located along the Caledonian Canal onboard Highland Lassie, The Oakwood Restaurant is a dining experience like no other near Inverness.

Open to residents staying on the boat and non-residents for both lunch and dinner if you are looking for something a little bit different to enjoy, let it be this.

Dine at the captains table which seats a maximum of eight guests where you can sit down with strangers and meet a variety of new people.

You can also dine alfresco on the jetty and take in the stunning surrounding of the Highlands.

The lunch menu is standard, however, the evening menu changes on a monthly basis.

Please note: The restaurant is on board a boat which travels so please contact the venue on 01463 861481 to check availability. It is usually in dock September to March/April and is open to to bookings when not cruising during the summer.

Address: The Oakwood Restaurant Canal Side, Dochgarroch, Inverness, IV3 8JG