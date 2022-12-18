Sweet treats: Tuck into these white chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce by Joe Swash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Tuck into these white chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce by Joe Swash

By Brian Stormont
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:06 am
The white chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce.
The white chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce. Image: PA Photo/Dan Jones

Individual sweet souffles with a fruity sauce make for a decadent dessert.

“Getting to grips with making souffles on Celebrity MasterChef was a real stepping stone for me as a cook,” says Joe Swash, who now has a family cookbook out.

“I went from thinking that such things were impossible, to finding out I could do it. It was an eyeopener, making me realise I could cook really good food if I just put my mind to it and concentrated.”

White chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce

Makes 4

The white chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce.
The white chocolate souffles with raspberry sauce. Image: PA Photo/Dan Jones

Ingredients

  • 50g caster sugar
  • 30g plain flour
  • 1 tsp cornflour
  • 100g white chocolate, grated or chopped
  • 175ml whole milk
  • 3 pieces of pared orange zest (optional)
  • A few drops of vanilla extract
  • 4 eggs, separated
  • 1/2 tsp cream of tartar (optional)

To coat the ramekins:

  • 15g butter, melted
  • 2 tsp caster sugar

For the sauce:

  • 250g raspberries (frozen are fine)
  • 25g caster sugar
  • Squeeze of lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp cornflour (optional)
  • 1 tbsp framboise (optional)

To serve:

  • A few more berries (preferably fresh)
  • 200ml double cream (optional)
  • Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Method

  1. First make the sauce. Put the raspberries, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan with 50ml of water.
  2. Heat slowly, stirring until the sugar has dissolved, then continue to cook until the raspberries have broken down.
  3. If using the cornflour to thicken, mix it with a splash of water. Stir into the berries and keep stirring until the sauce starts to thicken. Push through a sieve into a clean saucepan and add the framboise, if using.
  4. You need four 150ml ramekins. To prepare them, brush melted butter around the insides. Dust the insides with caster sugar and put the ramekins in the fridge to chill.
  5. Mix the sugar, flour, cornflour and white chocolate together in a medium bowl.
    Heat the milk with the pared orange zest, if using, and the vanilla extract. When the milk is close to boiling point, pour it from a height over the flour mixture, whisking as you do so. Keep whisking until the chocolate has melted and you have a lump-free liquid.
  6. Tip the mixture back into the saucepan and heat, bringing it back up to boiling point. Stir constantly as the custard mixture will thicken very quickly. As soon as you can tell it is thickening, whisk vigorously to prevent any lumps forming.
  7. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the custard to a bowl. Leave to cool, then leave in the fridge to chill for at least half an hour or until you are close to wanting to cook your souffles.
  8. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6. Remove the custard from the fridge and beat in the egg yolks.
    Whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar, if using, to stiff peaks stage. Fold into the custard mixture gently, a third at a time, to keep the air in the whites.
  9. Ladle the mixture into the prepared ramekins right to the top. For the best rise, scrape a palette knife cleanly across the top, then run your finger around the inside rim of each ramekin.
  10. Put the dishes in a roasting tin and carefully pour just-boiled water around them. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes, until well risen and lightly browned on top. Do not open the oven door to check during this time, as it will cause the souffles to collapse!
  11. Transfer the ramekins to four plates or shallow bowls. Pass the raspberry sauce and berries round – it is traditional to break into the top of the souffle and pour in the sauce and/or cream or ice cream.

