Defender Adam Porritt leaves Nairn County

Adam Porritt has left Nairn County after five-and-a-half years at Station Park.

The 28-year-old joined the Wee County from Fort William in the summer of 2017 and made 138 appearances, scoring eight goals.

Defender Porritt took a break from football between April and August of last year before returning to the Nairn fold.

In January he signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024, but Wee County manager Steven Mackay cited family circumstances as his reason for moving on.

Mackay said: “Adam has a young family, which need his time and support and we felt it was better for him leave the football club and focus on them 100% without any distractions.

“Adam leaves with our best wishes and I hope to see him back playing football sometime in the future.”