Three layers of trousers, three jumpers and two pairs of socks: How Deliveroo cyclists are coping in the snow

In McDonald’s on Union Street, Deliveroo cyclist Ricardo is cataloguing his winter work attire.

As well as the wooly hat jammed on his head, he’s wearing three pairs of trousers, three jumpers, two pairs of socks and a pair of gloves. He’s got his thermal shirt on today, and sports a thick, bushy beard.

Still, with the temperature in Aberdeen this lunchtime dropping into negative figures, Ricardo just can’t get warm.

“My fingers are frozen,” he says. “And my toes.”

The past few days have been tough for Ricardo and the legion of couriers delivering take-out food on two wheels.

Snow last week clogged up some roads around the city while the recent cold-snap brought the prospect of dangerous black ice.

‘You’ve got no choice’

Paid per delivery, couriers face a choice of braving the elements – and the increased risk of an accident – or staying indoors and making no money.

“You need to go out to make a living, so you’ve got no choice,” says Shane Stephenson, who has biked for a range of food delivery platforms in Aberdeen over the past eight years.

Shane has had at least two crashes caused by ice, the most recent last year when a car pulled out in front of him.

“The only way to stop was to come off the bike,” he says. Fortunately, his injuries amounted to a few scrapes and bruises thanks to a “fully suited-up” set of protective gear.

But he knows that icy conditions mean more of his colleagues will take a tumble, especially on Aberdeen’s cobbled streets.

“Duke Street, Canal Street – you want to avoid picking up from anywhere in town that’s got cobbles,” Shane warns.

Deliveroo cyclists are covered in some instances by insurance but Shane says he and others have had issues claiming it.

The veteran courier even squashes the notion there’s more money to be made when it snows because of all the extra people ordering takeaway.

“It has its moments,” he says of the uptick in demand.

But high demand brings more delivery drivers onto the streets.

“Even though it may get a little bit busy during peak times, it doesn’t really get that busy for us,” Shane adds.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the advice for cyclists in difficult conditions is to “take care and ride safely”.

The company also gives out a free winter safety kit though when asked about this Shane said he’d not been able to claim one.

The kit contains reflective arm bands, stickers and warm hats to go under helmets.

Deliveroo also operates an app that alerts an emergency contact in the event of an accident.

‘I don’t go out in the snow’

Back at McDonald’s, moped driver Sourish makes it clear he won’t risk bad weather.

“I don’t go out in the snow,” he says as he waits for a customer’s order. The phone he wears on his arm pings to tell him the food is ready, but he’s got a few minutes to talk about the weather.

“Today, I’m only working for a couple of hours. At two-o-clock I’m going home.”

When it’s pointed out that while it might not be snowing, it’s still really cold, Sourish, who is from India, shrugs. He’s been in the job less than a year, but he has faith in Aberdeen’s council gritters.

“The city centre is no problem,” he says. According to Sourish, the gritters are out on Union Street within ten minutes if the temperature drops.

The dangers for moped drivers like him, however, lie elsewhere in the city.

“Up in Mastrick and in Old Aberdeen, the roads can still be icy,” he explains. Anyone on two wheels has to be careful.

After Sourish leaves, Ricardo collects his McDonald’s order and heads back out into the cold. He plans to do a six-hour shift today and does not look thrilled at the prospect.

Still, he admits last year was colder. And he’s taking precautions.

“Slow speed!” he says.