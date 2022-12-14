Three layers of trousers, three jumpers and two pairs of socks: How Deliveroo cyclists are coping in the snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Three layers of trousers, three jumpers and two pairs of socks: How Deliveroo cyclists are coping in the snow

By Andy Morton
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 3:30 pm
The recent cold snap has made life more difficult for Aberdeen's bike couriers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The recent cold snap has made life more difficult for Aberdeen's bike couriers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In McDonald’s on Union Street, Deliveroo cyclist Ricardo is cataloguing his winter work attire.

As well as the wooly hat jammed on his head, he’s wearing three pairs of trousers, three jumpers, two pairs of socks and a pair of gloves. He’s got his thermal shirt on today, and sports a thick, bushy beard.

Still, with the temperature in Aberdeen this lunchtime dropping into negative figures, Ricardo just can’t get warm.

“My fingers are frozen,” he says. “And my toes.”

Deliveroo rider Ricardo in McDonald’s on Aberdeen’s Union Street. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

The past few days have been tough for Ricardo and the legion of couriers delivering take-out food on two wheels.

Snow last week clogged up some roads around the city while the recent cold-snap brought the prospect of dangerous black ice.

‘You’ve got no choice’

Paid per delivery, couriers face a choice of braving the elements – and the increased risk of an accident – or staying indoors and making no money.

“You need to go out to make a living, so you’ve got no choice,” says Shane Stephenson, who has biked for a range of food delivery platforms in Aberdeen over the past eight years.

Shane has had at least two crashes caused by ice, the most recent last year when a car pulled out in front of him.

“The only way to stop was to come off the bike,” he says. Fortunately, his injuries amounted to a few scrapes and bruises thanks to a “fully suited-up” set of protective gear.

But he knows that icy conditions mean more of his colleagues will take a tumble, especially on Aberdeen’s cobbled streets.

“Duke Street, Canal Street – you want to avoid picking up from anywhere in town that’s got cobbles,” Shane warns.

Shane Stephenson has been a bike courier for eight years. Image: Shane Stephenson.

Deliveroo cyclists are covered in some instances by insurance but Shane says he and others have had issues claiming it.

The veteran courier even squashes the notion there’s more money to be made when it snows because of all the extra people ordering takeaway.

“It has its moments,” he says of the uptick in demand.

But high demand brings more delivery drivers onto the streets.

“Even though it may get a little bit busy during peak times, it doesn’t really get that busy for us,” Shane adds.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the advice for cyclists in difficult conditions is to “take care and ride safely”.

The company also gives out a free winter safety kit though when asked about this Shane said he’d not been able to claim one.

The kit contains reflective arm bands, stickers and warm hats to go under helmets.

Deliveroo also operates an app that alerts an emergency contact in the event of an accident.

‘I don’t go out in the snow’

Back at McDonald’s, moped driver Sourish makes it clear he won’t risk bad weather.

“I don’t go out in the snow,” he says as he waits for a customer’s order. The phone he wears on his arm pings to tell him the food is ready, but he’s got a few minutes to talk about the weather.

“Today, I’m only working for a couple of hours. At two-o-clock I’m going home.”

When it’s pointed out that while it might not be snowing, it’s still really cold, Sourish, who is from India, shrugs. He’s been in the job less than a year, but he has faith in Aberdeen’s council gritters.

“The city centre is no problem,” he says. According to Sourish, the gritters are out on Union Street within ten minutes if the temperature drops.

The weather in Aberdeen has taken a turn for the worse over the past few days. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The dangers for moped drivers like him, however, lie elsewhere in the city.

“Up in Mastrick and in Old Aberdeen, the roads can still be icy,” he explains. Anyone on two wheels has to be careful.

After Sourish leaves, Ricardo collects his McDonald’s order and heads back out into the cold. He plans to do a six-hour shift today and does not look thrilled at the prospect.

Still, he admits last year was colder. And he’s taking precautions.

“Slow speed!” he says.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Coinneach MacLeod reflected on his success as The Hebridean Baker since joining TikTok in 2020. Image: Susie Lowe.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Chloe Lawson was one of many entrepreneurs in the north-east toasting a new opening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022 Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Jennifer and Mike McEwen launched Humble Burger's first bricks and mortar venue in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New pilot project for seafood industry Picture shows; Pupils find out about seafood. Peterhead. Supplied by Jimmy Buchan Date; Unknown
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented