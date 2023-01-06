Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges

By Brian Stormont
January 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 1:02 pm
Kansas wedges. Image: Weber Shandwick.
Kansas wedges. Image: Weber Shandwick.

Hosting family and friends and don’t know what to serve? Don’t panic!

Here are two tasty recipes provided by U:Me and Napolina that are sure to satisfy your guests’ taste buds.

If you’re looking for more recipes, we have plenty of inspiration on our website.

Trio of crostini

(Makes 24)

Trio of crostini. Image: Weber Shandwick.

Ingredients:

For the crostini base:

  • 1 rustic loaf
  • Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Pesto

Tomato and mozzarella cheese:

  • 2 large ripe tomatoes
  • Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn
  • 125g mozzarella cheese

Cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket:

  • 100g Napolina Cannellini Beans
  • Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • 100g wild rocket
  • 2 slices of Prosciutto

Mozzarella and Italian salami:

  • 125g mozzarella cheese
  • 200g Italian salami
  • 4 tbsp Napolina Tomato and Herb Pizza Topping
  • ½ jar of Napolina Green Pesto
  • Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Cut a rustic loaf into slices about 2cm/1 inch thick.
  2. Brush with extra virgin olive oil and place on a large baking tray, bake for 7-8 minutes until just crisp.

For the pesto, tomato and mozzarella variation:

  1. Roughly chop 2 large tomatoes, slice the mozzarella and place in a small bowl.
  2. Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Add some torn basil leaves and toss everything together.
  4. Remove the crostini from the oven. Cut a garlic clove in half and rub the cut edge all over their tops.

For the cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket variation:

  1. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil over 100g drained cannellini beans and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Roughly mash with a fork. Spread over rocket leaves and top with torn prosciutto.

For the mozzarella and Italian salami variation:

  1. Slice 200g of salami and 125g of mozzarella cheese thinly.
  2. Spread the crostini with 4 tbsp of pizza topping sauce and place the mozzarella on top along with the salami.
  3. Spread eight more of the crostini with half a jar of green pesto, the tomato mixture and 125g of slice mozzarella cheese. Top with torn basil leaves to finish.
  4. Arrange the crostini on a large serving dish and serve.

Kansas Wedges

(Serves 4)

Kansas wedges. Image: Weber Shandwick.

Ingredients:

  • 600g potatoes cut into one eighth wedge skin on
  • 60g spice shot
  • 200g red onions cut into one eighth wedge
  • 60g tomato ketchup
  • 70g honey
  • 100g chopped tomatoes
  • 3g salt
  • 10g garlic
  • 3g smoked paprika
  • 5g treacle
  • 1g chilli powder
  • 100g grated extra mature cheddar

Method

  1. Cut potatoes into wedges and rub the spice shot onto them.
  2. Place wedges onto a non-stick baking tray and roast in a preheated oven at 180C fan for 40 minutes, turning halfway.
  3. Mix together the tomato ketchup, honey, chopped tomatoes, salt, garlic puree, smoked paprika, treacle and chilli powder.
  4. Drizzle the tomato sauce over the wedges.
  5. Sprinkle the red onions onto the wedges.
  6. Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
  7. Roast for a further 15 minutes until cheese is golden and onions are soft.

