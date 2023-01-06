Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges

Hosting family and friends and don’t know what to serve? Don’t panic!
Here are two tasty recipes provided by U:Me and Napolina that are sure to satisfy your guests’ taste buds.
If you’re looking for more recipes, we have plenty of inspiration on our website.
Trio of crostini
(Makes 24)
Ingredients:
For the crostini base:
- 1 rustic loaf
- Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 garlic clove
- Pesto
Tomato and mozzarella cheese:
- 2 large ripe tomatoes
- Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn
- 125g mozzarella cheese
Cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket:
- 100g Napolina Cannellini Beans
- Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 100g wild rocket
- 2 slices of Prosciutto
Mozzarella and Italian salami:
- 125g mozzarella cheese
- 200g Italian salami
- 4 tbsp Napolina Tomato and Herb Pizza Topping
- ½ jar of Napolina Green Pesto
- Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Cut a rustic loaf into slices about 2cm/1 inch thick.
- Brush with extra virgin olive oil and place on a large baking tray, bake for 7-8 minutes until just crisp.
For the pesto, tomato and mozzarella variation:
- Roughly chop 2 large tomatoes, slice the mozzarella and place in a small bowl.
- Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add some torn basil leaves and toss everything together.
- Remove the crostini from the oven. Cut a garlic clove in half and rub the cut edge all over their tops.
For the cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket variation:
- Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil over 100g drained cannellini beans and season with salt and pepper.
- Roughly mash with a fork. Spread over rocket leaves and top with torn prosciutto.
For the mozzarella and Italian salami variation:
- Slice 200g of salami and 125g of mozzarella cheese thinly.
- Spread the crostini with 4 tbsp of pizza topping sauce and place the mozzarella on top along with the salami.
- Spread eight more of the crostini with half a jar of green pesto, the tomato mixture and 125g of slice mozzarella cheese. Top with torn basil leaves to finish.
- Arrange the crostini on a large serving dish and serve.
Kansas Wedges
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 600g potatoes cut into one eighth wedge skin on
- 60g spice shot
- 200g red onions cut into one eighth wedge
- 60g tomato ketchup
- 70g honey
- 100g chopped tomatoes
- 3g salt
- 10g garlic
- 3g smoked paprika
- 5g treacle
- 1g chilli powder
- 100g grated extra mature cheddar
Method
- Cut potatoes into wedges and rub the spice shot onto them.
- Place wedges onto a non-stick baking tray and roast in a preheated oven at 180C fan for 40 minutes, turning halfway.
- Mix together the tomato ketchup, honey, chopped tomatoes, salt, garlic puree, smoked paprika, treacle and chilli powder.
- Drizzle the tomato sauce over the wedges.
- Sprinkle the red onions onto the wedges.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
- Roast for a further 15 minutes until cheese is golden and onions are soft.
