The Imperial: Step inside the new Inverness sports pub that took just 19 days to transform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Imperial: Step inside the new Inverness sports pub that took just 19 days to transform

By Karla Sinclair
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A well-known cocktail bar in Inverness has undergone a 19-day-long transformation to become the city’s latest traditional Scottish sports pub.

Originally known as Bar One, The Imperial welcomed its first customers last Friday, December 16, after undergoing a substantial rebrand.

It has been named after the hotel that originally stood on the site, on Academy Street, and is open from 9am to 11pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Imperial Inverness on Academy Street
Outside The Imperial on Academy Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Imperial is among the portfolio of award-winning bars and restaurants operated by Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings. Other venues include Prime Steak & Seafood, Scotch & Rye, and The Whitehouse.

What has changed?

Bar One, which was established in August 2009, was a hot spot for cocktail lovers predominantly, serving a range of quirky concoctions and wines.

It was “elegant, classy, and trendy”, but Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray explained that the decision to rebrand was made given the way the market is moving.

The cost of living crisis, the decline in the cocktail market, and enhanced competition were all considered.

Scott, 40, said: “It was one of many ideas tabled to ensure the future of the site.

Scott Murray smiling at the camera inside a pub
Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But mainly, we feel the average customer is going to look for greater value in their leisure spending, so we need to react to ensure we can provide this.”

The Imperial, like Bar One, boasts a capacity of 90.

It is designed to be a traditional, local Scottish pub that will screen a variety of sports across its 11 TVs. It will also host quizzes, DJ nights, karaoke events, and live music.

Scott expects the team to reach a total of 12 once all positions are filled. In the meantime, staff from fellow Cru Holdings sites are covering shifts.

Food and drink

Drinks-wise, the Inverness sports pub has nine draught lines, over 50 malt whiskies, “and everything else you would expect from a ‘local’ pub”.

Scott added: “For a ‘sports’ style pub, it is still welcoming and nicely designed. The atmosphere is cozy and welcoming.

“It took 19 days from start to finish to transform – the quickest turnaround in our company history.”

In terms of the food menu, customers can expect burgers and chicken wings, as well as tasty breakfast dishes to kick start their day.

The menu will be built on as the team grows.

Inside The Imperial…

The beer taps, including Guinness Extra Cold, Magners Dark Fruit and Staropramen
A selection of beers are on tap. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The seating area inside The Imperial Inverness with a view of one of the TVs during a horse race
There are 11 TVs throughout the pub. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Some of the seating inside the pub with the bar in the background
The capacity is 90. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Imperial Inverness manager and assistant manager behind the bar, the assistant manager is pouring a pint of Tennants
From left: The Imperial general manager Moira Ewen and assistant manager Valerie Murray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The windows looking into the pub
Customers can opt for beers, wines, craft spirits, and more. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The bar, with a slot machine facing it, next to some tables
Slot machines can be found inside, too. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The interior of the pub, looking on the bar
The venue opened on Friday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The bar with TV screens above it showing various sports
The bar area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The windows from the inside looking onto the street
Customers can visit The Imperial every day excluding Sundays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For more information on The Imperial, visit the business’ Facebook page or call 01463 714471.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
The Imperial. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented