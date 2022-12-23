The Imperial: Step inside the new Inverness sports pub that took just 19 days to transform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known cocktail bar in Inverness has undergone a 19-day-long transformation to become the city’s latest traditional Scottish sports pub.

Originally known as Bar One, The Imperial welcomed its first customers last Friday, December 16, after undergoing a substantial rebrand.

It has been named after the hotel that originally stood on the site, on Academy Street, and is open from 9am to 11pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Imperial is among the portfolio of award-winning bars and restaurants operated by Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings. Other venues include Prime Steak & Seafood, Scotch & Rye, and The Whitehouse.

What has changed?

Bar One, which was established in August 2009, was a hot spot for cocktail lovers predominantly, serving a range of quirky concoctions and wines.

It was “elegant, classy, and trendy”, but Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray explained that the decision to rebrand was made given the way the market is moving.

The cost of living crisis, the decline in the cocktail market, and enhanced competition were all considered.

Scott, 40, said: “It was one of many ideas tabled to ensure the future of the site.

“But mainly, we feel the average customer is going to look for greater value in their leisure spending, so we need to react to ensure we can provide this.”

The Imperial, like Bar One, boasts a capacity of 90.

It is designed to be a traditional, local Scottish pub that will screen a variety of sports across its 11 TVs. It will also host quizzes, DJ nights, karaoke events, and live music.

Scott expects the team to reach a total of 12 once all positions are filled. In the meantime, staff from fellow Cru Holdings sites are covering shifts.

Food and drink

Drinks-wise, the Inverness sports pub has nine draught lines, over 50 malt whiskies, “and everything else you would expect from a ‘local’ pub”.

Scott added: “For a ‘sports’ style pub, it is still welcoming and nicely designed. The atmosphere is cozy and welcoming.

“It took 19 days from start to finish to transform – the quickest turnaround in our company history.”

In terms of the food menu, customers can expect burgers and chicken wings, as well as tasty breakfast dishes to kick start their day.

The menu will be built on as the team grows.

Inside The Imperial…

For more information on The Imperial, visit the business’ Facebook page or call 01463 714471.