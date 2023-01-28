Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 2:55 pm
Tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

No matter where I am eating, if tapas is an option on the menu, I will be opting for it.

The concept itself is, to me, an example of culinary genius.

Why choose one large dish when you could have lots of little tasty ones? It removes the most difficult part of any meal – which is undeniably choosing what to order.

Though I have had a wide range of tapas from other cuisines, no one quite does it as good as the Spanish.

Looking to transport ourselves from a cold January evening back to our sunny Barcelona trip last summer, my boyfriend and I recently headed to La Tortilla Asesina in Inverness.

La Tortilla in on Castle Street. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

La Tortilla

La Tortilla is one of the oldest tapas bars in Scotland, opening back in 2003.

The restaurant is located up Castle Street behind – you guessed it – Inverness Castle, and is a mere few minutes’ walk from the high street.

Once inside, the restaurant somehow manages to have a cosy, homey atmosphere while still making you feel like it could be tucked away on the Costa del Sol.

Colourful tiles line the walls along with exposed shelving showcasing wines and an array of traditional Spanish treats.

Patatas bravas. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The restaurant was short staffed on the night we visited with only one person working, but service was speedy and with a smile regardless. We had no problems at all.

One thing to note is that it did take me a few calls before I got through to someone to book a table, and there isn’t an online booking system. Our visit was around new year so that could be why the line wasn’t manned.

The food

If we were going to properly get myself in the holiday mindset, as was the goal, there was no other way to start the meal than with a sangria.

Maybe controversially, we went for a sangria blanca, a white version of the classic. It was light, fresh and peachy, the perfect thing to start and see us through the meal.

La Tortilla’s menu boasts a wide variety of tapas dishes without being overwhelming, each accompanied by a simple explanation. It is split into hot and cold plates, all of which were served to us at the same time.

Olives to start. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Aidan’s eyes always go straight for the olives on any menu and this was no exception (£4.45). They were vivid green and plump, he said they were good but I had to take his word for it as I cannot get myself to like olives, no matter how many times I try.

I got a better deal in my eyes, with a whole portion of gambas pil-pil to myself as Aidan isn’t a fan of prawns (£6.95). The dish brought theatre as it arrived at the table, five juicy prawns sizzling in roasting hot, garlicy oil. I enjoyed every one of them, the balance of citrus and garlic sublime.

Gambas pil-pil. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The second cold plate we went for was pan con tomate, which is toasted bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil (£3.75). This really did evoke summer memories for me, the tomato was incredibly fresh and acted almost like a palate-cleanser for some of the more punchy flavours. Some of the pieces were a little dark around the edges for my liking but I understand that’s easily done and it didn’t take away from the dish as a whole.

Pollo al ajillo was up next – described as slow baked chicken in a bread thickened garlic sauce (£6.45). I loved this, the chicken itself was incredibly tender. I could have finished off the sauce with my spoon if I hadn’t been so determined to leave space for everything else.

Probably my favourite tapas dish is patatas bravas, no matter how basic that is (£5). I am a potato lover through and through, and the combination of fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and garlic mayonnaise is divine. I do think they were a little short on the sauce, but I like it drenched.

Pollo al ajillo. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

While this was not the best version of the dish have ever had, the potatoes were perfectly fried and not heavy or dripping in oil.

I realise there was a strong garlic focus in this meal, but we had no regrets.

Calamares fritos is one of Aidan’s more recent favourite dishes so we of course ordered a plate. I originally thought the four rings we were served might not be enough to satisfy, but they were really chunky and definitely all we needed. No chewiness was endured despite the thickness, and we both talked about how good this dish was after we left the restaurant.

Calamares fritos. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Croquetas can be done so wrong, but luckily, La Tortilla did them so right. Their version is a gorgeously crispy shell filled with a creamy bechamel and salty Serrano ham. Our only negative comment was that there were only three on the plate and we probably could have devoured a whole platter.

Bursting but not quite enough that we couldn’t share a dessert, we ordered a crema catalana to finish off the meal. It was light and smooth but heavy on the vanilla, just as it should be.

La Tortilla also serves up a wide range of paellas which looked lovely and which I am sure we will dive into on our next visit.

Crema catalana. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The verdict

La Tortilla is exactly the kind of place I want to take friends and family when they come to visit – in fact I have it booked for this exact reason later this year.

The food is affordable but delicious, and obviously made fresh and with love.

It does exactly what I love tapas to do – encourage conversation, call for sharing and provide the opportunity to dig into a whole host of different dishes.

Information

Address: La Tortilla, 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV23EA

T: 01463 709809

W: www.latortillaasesina.co.uk

Price: £65.05 for seven tapas dishes, one dessert, one alcoholic drink and one soft drink. A service charge wasn’t added to the bill.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 4th June '19 Waterside Restaurant at The Glen Mhor Hotel, Inverness. Spaghetti Marinara.
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
CR0040865 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen For food and drink story based on Black Isle Bar serving some of the finest pizzas in Inverness - they are well-known for them, as well as their beer. Ryan Mackay head chef and Andy Simpson, of the Black Isle Bar photographed inside and outside with some of their produce. 27th January '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here's how Black Isle Bar creates its…
Banchory's Farmer's Market was busy on Saturday.Robert Nairn of Strawberry Grange Fruit Farm with customers Jackie and Hugh Richies. Picture Colin Rennie.
Banchory Farmers' Market: Celebrating more than 20 years of the event 'run by the…
Bryan Gray, left and Andy Christie are bringing local beers and spirts to the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with…
The steamboat at Cammies was a first for food and drink editor Julia Bryce. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu January 28 Picture shows; Beef and haggis pie. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
Post Thumbnail
Diageo bosses say US thirst for Scotch whisky will bounce back
Traditional Scottish country breakfast with haggis served with fried egg, beans, mushroom, toast, bacon and sausages seasoned with herbs on a rustic wooden table; Shutterstock ID 611009600; 0b01ed5c-0caa-451d-afa3-aaf51b33f440
Try these 7 spots for the best cooked breakfast in Inverness
The City Bar and Diner is offering a menu with a difference this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented