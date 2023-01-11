WIN: Dinner for two at The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20 drinks voucher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day three of our Aberdeen Restaurant Week giveaway sees us team up with one of the newer venues to reopen in the city centre.

The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct, which was formerly known as 1908, is offering up a meal for two at its new premises.

Boasting excellent views of the city’s Union Terrace Gardens, the floor-to-ceiling windows make the restaurant the perfect place to watch the world go by, no matter the weather.

The venue opened in December 2022 and this is the first time the venue has participated in the event.

The Terrace’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu, which will be available throughout the two-week event that runs from January 16 to 29, features two deals, one priced at £15 and the other at £20.

The £15 deal will see diners enjoy two small plates from the menu and a dessert, while the £20 menu includes three small plates instead.

Complimentary warm crusty bread with balsamic oil will be served with both offerings.

What’s on offer at The Terrace?

With plenty of gluten-free and vegan options featuring, there’s something for everyone on the menu.

From chicken skewers to torpedo prawns, to bruschetta, buttermilk chicken, buffalo wings and Korean cauliflower buffalo wings to name a few, you won’t go hungry here.

There’s also a range of loaded fries included in the deal, too.

And for dessert? There’s three options to choose from: salted caramel cheesecake, lemon and blueberry cake and a trio of Mackie’s of Scotland ice cream.

The winner of the giveaway will win a meal for two people at the venue that they can take advantage of throughout the event.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week organisers Aberdeen Inspired have also supplied a £20 drinks voucher for the prize which can go towards any beverages you and your plus one order.

With more than 40 venues taking part in the event with £10, £20, £25, tasting menus and events taking place, there’s plenty of eating around the city to be done.

