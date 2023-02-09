Grab a piece of the pie: 7 businesses selling top-class pies in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness excels in its selection of pies, but finding the best ones on offer can be a challenge.

This is why we (the Press & Journal Food and Drink team) have pulled together our top picks of where to visit if you fancy a pie in Inverness.

Ranging from traditional flavours, including macaroni and cheese, mince, and steak, to unique creations like a kangaroo and ale pie, there is plenty to choose from.

Grazey Days

Grazey Days, which was launched in June 2020, has become increasingly well-loved in Inverness for its takeaway afternoon teas, sausage rolls, home bakes, and, of course, its pies.

Many people have gone as far as to say that owner Jenny Whyte’s pies are the best on offer in the city with flavours including haggis mince and tatties, chilli nachos, sausage and cheesy beans, and lasagne.

Address: 36D Shore Street, Inverness, IV1 1NF

Aussie Pies

In July last year, Bradley Collins’s business Aussie Pies was distributing around 100 to 150 pies and around 50 to 60 sausage rolls per week.

Although Aussie Pies is based in Cannich, Inverness-shire, you can have their range of mouth-watering products delivered straight to your door either cooked or chilled.

Traditional and unique pies are in the range, including halloumi and vegetable, kangaroo and ale, beef and mushroom, and satay chicken.

To order visit: aussiepies.co.uk

Am Bothan IV2

Anne Marie Fraser and Dave McLeod opened Am Bothan IV2 in July 2021 and it has become a popular eatery in the Highland capital.

One thing they are praised for is their pie offering.

We would recommend stopping by for a breakfast pie, although there are plenty of different flavours that we have heard fantastic things about…

Address: 2 Southside Road, Inverness, IV2 3AU

The Bakery

The Bakery is a family-run bakery selling sourdough, yeasted breads, freshly-made sandwiches, pies, soups, and more.

There is always a superb selection of goods to get stuck into, so be sure to stop by between 6am and 3pm Monday to Saturday to try something (or multiple things) out for yourself.

Address: 72 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DT

The Three Little Bakers

With three branches in the city, there is ample opportunity to see what The Three Little Bakers has to offer.

They are renowned for a number of their bakes – the morning rolls, tarts, pastries, doughnuts, and pies being among them.

Owners Paddy and Jane Murphy recently revealed that all three shops were introducing pizzas to their menus, which we can’t wait to try at the nearest opportunity.

Address:

39-41 Harbour Road, Inverness, IV1 1UA

8 Cradlehall Court, Cradlehall, Inverness, IV2 5WD

19 Tomatin Road, Inverness, IV2 4UA

Harry Gow

If you fancy a pie in Inverness and decide to opt for a Harry Gow branch, then be sure to add a steak pie to your order. Not only are they visually appealing (and large), but the ingredients are high-quality and tasty.

A fantastic selection of treats is available too for those looking to curb their sweet tooth.

For the full list of branches visit: www.harrygow.co.uk

Anchor Cafe

You’ll spot pies in Anchor Cafe’s bake counter now and again and if you do, grab one. However, there are also several grilled sandwiches and paninis, filled rolls, and soups to choose from as well.

The cafe is open from 10.30am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Address: 4 Tomatin Road, Inverness IV2 4UA