[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of 30 members from the north-east of Scotland’s Farm Management Association enjoyed a visit to Mackie’s of Scotland recently.

The day out included a tour by Mac Mackie, at Westertown, near Rothienorman, followed by a tasting session of the family’s award-winning ice cream.

On Thursday March 9, the association will be hosting its annual dinner and AGM at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, on Thursday March 9.