Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug of tea

By Brian Stormont
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock

A moist, chocolaty and nutty dessert, what’s not to like?

This is a perfect choice when you are looking to make a really special treat.

This recipe uses gluten-free ingredients which is ideal if either you, your family or guests avoid gluten, so no one has to miss out on this sweet treat.

You can of course use normal flour if you prefer. Please note that almost all baking powders are gluten-free, so do still check the pack just in case when opting for gluten free.

Chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf

Serves 6-8

Get stuck into this chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf. Image: Shutterstock

Ingredients

For the loaf:

  • 100g gluten-free flour
  • 100g ground almonds
  • 100g sweetener
  • 50g cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp gluten-free baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 50ml oil of choice
  • 50ml maple syrup
  • 200ml dairy-free milk
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 75g walnut pieces
  • 75g dried cranberries

For the topping:

  • 200g Bute Island Original Creamy Sheese
  • 4 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 4 tbsp icing sugar or sweetener

Method

  1. For the loaf, mix together the flour, ground almonds, sweetener, cocoa powder, baking powder and cinnamon in a bowl.
  2. Whisk together the oil, syrup, milk, vinegar and extract and leave to stand for five minutes, then pour into the dry ingredients and mix well to form a batter. Stir in the dried cranberries and walnut pieces.
  3. Spoon into a greased and lined loaf tin and smooth out evenly. Bake at 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 for 30 minutes until firm and risen.
    Leave to cool then pop out of the tin.
  4. Beat together the topping ingredients and keep in the fridge until needed.
    Spread the mixture over the top of the loaf and decorate with more dried cranberries and walnut pieces.
  5. Spray with edible glitter if you fancy it. Slice and serve.

