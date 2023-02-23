Can’t find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg box companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Can’t find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg box companies

By Andy Morton
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 5:15 pm
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tomatoes and peppers are in short supply in supermarkets right now.

But there is plenty of fresh fruit and veg available at organic farms around Inverness.

Freshly grown, local fruit and veg can easily be ordered from one of the many suppliers in the region.

And already lots of people in Inverness and the Highlands have cottoned on to the weekly or fortnightly delivers of fruit and veg packed in a box and sent straight to their doorsteps.

The service cuts out the supermarkets, and reduces your carbon fruit. Instead of air-freighted produce you get organically-grown fruit and veg grown just miles from your door.

But don’t expect the veg boxes to be packed with those hard-to-get tomatoes and peppers. Those types of salad vegetables don’t grow in Scotland during the winter.

Any veg box that has them will have had them flown in just as the supermarkets do.

The only difference is that the vegetables will comes from organic farms in southern Europe or northern Spain.

But with some farmers calling for a return to seasonality at the dinner table, it’s no bad thing to stick to Scotland’s winter fare.

After all, what’s wrong with a hearty turnip and potato stew?

Here’s our list of some of the fruit and veg box companies operating in Inverness.

Natural Vegetable Company

This Inverness organic farm has been around for two decades.

Run by Iain Sutherland, the son of founder Maggie, it’s a one-acre farm that specialises in seasonal, fresh veg.

At the moment, Iain is packing potatoes, carrots, onions and swedes plus a few salad leaves such as brassica and cress.

But his boxes change with the seasons, so stick with him and your vegetable selection will constantly revolve.

Iain only delivers to within 10 miles of Inverness, and already has a waiting list. But the company is expanding and will soon be delivering more boxes than ever before.

Address: Clachandreggy, Torbreck Dores, Inverness IV2 6DJ

Website: www.naturalvegetablecompany.co.uk/

Natural Vegetable Company has a one-acre farm in Inverness. Image: Iain Sutherland

Black Isle Veg Box

Owner Daniel Ross likes to add as much variety to his veg boxes as possible from his farm in Fortrose.

Customers can request anything they want in their Black Isle selection, and Daniel can source them through a network of local and organic growers.

However, Daniel’s core of seasonal vegetables are always sure-fire winners, and there’s plenty of choice in what he grows on his own farm.

The standard boxes contain about six different types of vegetables and cost £13 each. A large box is £19.

Address: Ferniewell, Muiryden, Fortrose IV10 8SW

Website: www.blackisleveg.co.uk

Daniel Ross at Black Isle Veg Box in Fortrose. Image: Daniel Ross

Knockfarrel Produce

Knockfarrel owner Jo Hunt says the current tomato and pepper shortage is down to UK glasshouse growers deciding to close down this winter because of spiraling energy costs.

“But we’ve got plenty of vegetables,” he says, listing the 81 different types of seasonal fruit and veg he and his family grow on their 45-acre farm and croft north of Inverness.

Knockfarrel Produce deliver about 220 veg boxes a week to anywhere “north of the Kessock Bridge”, Jo says.

The watchwords at the farm are organic, carbon negative and zero waste. Everything is grown on the farm itself, and prices run from £15 for a small box to £30 for a large.

Customised boxes are also available.

Address: Ian Mhor, Knockfarrel, Dingwall IV15 9TQ

Website: www.knockfarrel.com

Knockfarrel Produce deliver north of the Kessock Bridge. Image: Knockfarrel Produce

Macleod Organics

Donnie Macleod was a pioneer of the veg box scene in the north.

He started an organic box delivery scheme in 1999 and has long championed local suppliers. As a former Greenpeace activist, he has even spent time in jail for protesting against genetic modification.

His company today sells a mix of boxes, with fruit, veg, dairy and meat all part of the selection.

All the products are certified organic, and Macleod always looks to use locally grown produce first before looking further afield.

For a list of prices, check out the MacLeods Organic website.

Address: Kylerona Farm, Ardersier, Inverness IV2 7QZ

Website: www.macleodorganics.scot

MacLeods Organic farm has been around since 1998. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Swansons

Swansons has been delivering fruit and veg across the Highlands for almost three decades.

Its bumper boxes sell for £65 each and include milk, cheese and other kitchen essentials, along with locally grown fruit and veg.

Lots of other boxes are available, including Swansons’ basic veg box, which sells for £20.

Address: Orchard House, 3 Henderson Dr, Inverness IV1 1TR

Website: www.swansonsfood.co.uk/

Staff show off the veg boxes at Swansons in Inverness. Image: Smarts PR

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

The menu at The Terrace includes dishes like halloumi fries, burgers, salads and seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The…
Emmanuel Lopez opened Chez Raphael in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I was practically born in the kitchen': French baker brings tradition that has been…
Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin Murray
Fit for a King: Have a peek at what Dunnet Bay's new distillery and…
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
Gennaro Contaldo's passatelli in brodo is a breadcrumb and parmesan pasta. Image: David Loftus/PA
Midweek meal: Try this passatelli in brodo for a 'poor man's pasta' that is…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Shortbread was not in short supply at the Victorian Market in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness
'Thanks, Granny Pam!': Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in…
The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services rush to scene of road collision in Kemnay
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered . Image: DC Thomson.
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John and Victoria Symon leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Couple banned from keeping pets after around 60 neglected animals seized from Aberdeen flat
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes in Edinburgh after the recording of a television interview. Ms Forbes has said her campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister is "absolutely not over" despite a backlash on her equal marriage views. She has received criticism from members of her own party after she said she would not have voted for same-sex marriage if she had been in office during the 2014 vote. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Kate Forbes's 'straight' answers divide opinions amid 'uninspiring' SNP leadership debate as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented