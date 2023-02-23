Can’t find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg box companies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tomatoes and peppers are in short supply in supermarkets right now.

But there is plenty of fresh fruit and veg available at organic farms around Inverness.

Freshly grown, local fruit and veg can easily be ordered from one of the many suppliers in the region.

And already lots of people in Inverness and the Highlands have cottoned on to the weekly or fortnightly delivers of fruit and veg packed in a box and sent straight to their doorsteps.

The service cuts out the supermarkets, and reduces your carbon fruit. Instead of air-freighted produce you get organically-grown fruit and veg grown just miles from your door.

But don’t expect the veg boxes to be packed with those hard-to-get tomatoes and peppers. Those types of salad vegetables don’t grow in Scotland during the winter.

Any veg box that has them will have had them flown in just as the supermarkets do.

The only difference is that the vegetables will comes from organic farms in southern Europe or northern Spain.

But with some farmers calling for a return to seasonality at the dinner table, it’s no bad thing to stick to Scotland’s winter fare.

After all, what’s wrong with a hearty turnip and potato stew?

Here’s our list of some of the fruit and veg box companies operating in Inverness.

Natural Vegetable Company

This Inverness organic farm has been around for two decades.

Run by Iain Sutherland, the son of founder Maggie, it’s a one-acre farm that specialises in seasonal, fresh veg.

At the moment, Iain is packing potatoes, carrots, onions and swedes plus a few salad leaves such as brassica and cress.

But his boxes change with the seasons, so stick with him and your vegetable selection will constantly revolve.

Iain only delivers to within 10 miles of Inverness, and already has a waiting list. But the company is expanding and will soon be delivering more boxes than ever before.

Address: Clachandreggy, Torbreck Dores, Inverness IV2 6DJ

Website: www.naturalvegetablecompany.co.uk/

Black Isle Veg Box

Owner Daniel Ross likes to add as much variety to his veg boxes as possible from his farm in Fortrose.

Customers can request anything they want in their Black Isle selection, and Daniel can source them through a network of local and organic growers.

However, Daniel’s core of seasonal vegetables are always sure-fire winners, and there’s plenty of choice in what he grows on his own farm.

The standard boxes contain about six different types of vegetables and cost £13 each. A large box is £19.

Address: Ferniewell, Muiryden, Fortrose IV10 8SW

Website: www.blackisleveg.co.uk

Knockfarrel Produce

Knockfarrel owner Jo Hunt says the current tomato and pepper shortage is down to UK glasshouse growers deciding to close down this winter because of spiraling energy costs.

“But we’ve got plenty of vegetables,” he says, listing the 81 different types of seasonal fruit and veg he and his family grow on their 45-acre farm and croft north of Inverness.

Knockfarrel Produce deliver about 220 veg boxes a week to anywhere “north of the Kessock Bridge”, Jo says.

The watchwords at the farm are organic, carbon negative and zero waste. Everything is grown on the farm itself, and prices run from £15 for a small box to £30 for a large.

Customised boxes are also available.

Address: Ian Mhor, Knockfarrel, Dingwall IV15 9TQ

Website: www.knockfarrel.com

Macleod Organics

Donnie Macleod was a pioneer of the veg box scene in the north.

He started an organic box delivery scheme in 1999 and has long championed local suppliers. As a former Greenpeace activist, he has even spent time in jail for protesting against genetic modification.

His company today sells a mix of boxes, with fruit, veg, dairy and meat all part of the selection.

All the products are certified organic, and Macleod always looks to use locally grown produce first before looking further afield.

For a list of prices, check out the MacLeods Organic website.

Address: Kylerona Farm, Ardersier, Inverness IV2 7QZ

Website: www.macleodorganics.scot

Swansons

Swansons has been delivering fruit and veg across the Highlands for almost three decades.

Its bumper boxes sell for £65 each and include milk, cheese and other kitchen essentials, along with locally grown fruit and veg.

Lots of other boxes are available, including Swansons’ basic veg box, which sells for £20.

Address: Orchard House, 3 Henderson Dr, Inverness IV1 1TR

Website: www.swansonsfood.co.uk/