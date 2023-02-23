Analysis: What does it matter if Wood is bought out?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: What does it matter if Wood is bought out?

By Erikka Askeland
February 23, 2023, 5:01 pm
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Would Wood still be headquartered in Aberdeen if it has US owners?

It hasn’t happened yet – the buyout of Aberdeen’s energy services giant Wood by an American private equity company, that is.

But it’s like that old joke  – now that a negotiation has been established it’s just a matter of haggling over the price.

Wood is one of the most high profile companies in Aberdeen to have risen from a family firm established in the 19th century to being a major player on the global stage.

Their rise was fuelled by North Sea oil and took them around the world.

Now a potential takeover by New York-based Apollo Global Management would finally sever any last link of ownership to its historic roots.

Wood is a widely traded FTSE-250 listed company and the family of Sir Ian Wood no longer owns a significant stake – albeit the growth of the company from a humble ship chandler on the fishing docks to its global status is mostly the means by which he became a billionaire.

Yet even in the board room at Wood, you’d find little thought given to history and family, so what does it matter if it is owned by shareholders or a private US-based company?

Owners matter

It matters to employees, many of whom will be shareholders, over a thousand of whom live in in the north-east out of a global workforce of tens of thousands.

There’s probably no need to worry about them as those with share options will get a fair price and maybe even a nice little nest egg if they are lucky.

Not all private equity companies are like the infamous “vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity” – a brilliant put down of an investment bank by rock and roll magazine journalist.

Apollo may have big ambitions to grow the company and commit to keeping the firm’s headquarters in Aberdeen. For now, at least.

Would they stay or would they go?

The risk is that there would have to be a good reason to stay. And this decision would be taken by those looking at spreadsheets in midtown Manhattan not in the eyes of local workers, business partners or politicians.

There are many who think that having multi-national firms like Wood headquartered here matters. Companies that have global reach but whose top executives come home to work with employees, business partners, professional services firms, chambers of commerce – this matters.

Indeed the firm’s CEO Ken Gilmartin recently told the Press and Journal that Wood’s “base in Aberdeen is very important to us, and it’s equally important to be able to showcase our expertise on our doorstep”.

Some believe companies like Wood, which is putting significant focus on helping oil and gas companies transition to low carbon energy production, act as an anchor. They keep other employers and parts of the supply chain tethered in place.

Oil and gas in the North Sea is in decline, probably hastened by windfall taxes. These extra taxes on oil and gas companies  – which have traditionally been Wood’s bread and butter – will see them move their lucrative projects elsewhere, with Wood likely to follow.

If they uproot completely, hopes that the north east becomes a “net zero capital” delivering low carbon energy go with it.

