Aberdeen’s Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu – but will he make it a third?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen’s Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu – but will he make it a third?

Aberdeen's Kevin Dalgleish has moved through to the second stage of Great British Menu despite veteran judge Tom Aikens finding a piece of crab shell in his fish course.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 28, 2023, 9:01 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Kevin Dalgleish working on his dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Kevin Dalgleish working on his dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Aberdeen’s Kevin Dalgleish has moved through to the second stage of Great British Menu despite veteran judge Tom Aikens finding a piece of crab shell in his fish course.

The esteemed chef, who is taking part in the Scottish heat which aired for the first time tonight on BBC Two, opened his first restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in the city just seven months ago.

He began filming for the show just three months into the launch.

So far with his menu he has taken inspiration from a variety of DC Thomson’s portfolio including Beano’s Dennis the Menace and Oor Wullie.

From left: Kevin Dalgleish, Mark McCabea and Tunde “Abi” Abifarin cooking. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

He alongside Dundee-born Adam Handling who runs his own restaurant group and Michelin star Frog, Mark McCabe from Tannandice of The Ethicurean in Somerset and Tunde “Abi” Abifarin, head chef at Farin Road in Edinburgh, cooked up a storm for the show’s host Andi Oliver and veteran guest judge Tom Aikens.

The creme de la creme of Scottish cooking were put to the test and tasked to make a canape, starter and fish course in the first episode of the regional heat.

Adam Handling plating his starter. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

While the canapes aren’t scored, they may be considered in the event of a tie-break.

For the canapes round, Kevin presented a duck and venison tartar with parfait, Adam made a pea and caviar tart, Mark charred belly and tail lightly cured Abi a braised goat taco.

Tom rated Mark’s as first, Adam’s second, Kevin’s third and Abi’s last. “There wasn’t a dud,” he said.

The Great British Menu getting off to a good start

This year the starters didn’t just have to link to the theme of British illustration, but also had to be vegan.

Abi’s starter was inspired by DC Thomson’s Bananaman. He used three different types of plantain for his hummus and falafel which was served with vegan bacon. The vegan bacon was made from ripe plantain skins marinated in soy sauce, maple syrup, paprika and garlic.

Abi’s Bananaman-inspired dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Abi presented The Banana Is Loaded on a Bananaman-themed plate, with a banana bowl housing the hummus and falafel.

Andi said: “you could take someone out with that” while commenting on the falafel. Abi scored himself a seven while the other competitors scored him five or six out of 10.

Kevin’s Vegetables Are Not Evil dish credited DC Thomson’s Dennis the Menace. Hummus was also the centre of his dish along with beetroot and nuts. His hummus was made with stock and he made it into an aerated dome to elevate it.

Kevin’s veggie starter nods to Dennis the Menace. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

He presented it on a tray which showcased the magazine’s cover and Dennis’ famous red and black striped jumper.

Kevin scored himself eight, while the other chefs scored seven and eight. Some described it as a mezze plate rather than a dish.

The Mouse That Saved The Lion was Adam’s dish. The 2014 animation was narrated by Billy Connelly and Adam showcased it with roasted pepper set custard and a savoury basil sorbet.

Adam’s creative dish he presented for his starter. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

He made a tuile for the top of the dish and all of the chefs were full of compliments.

Adam scored it eight, while the others gave it nine.

Mark, too, focused on Dennis the Menace his dish Caught Behind Bars featuring a savoury porridge, “prison food”, as Mark described with a rich mushroom and truffle flavour. Mark made his tuile with koji (fermented rice) to add on the side and included barbecued mushrooms and pickles chanterelle mushrooms, too.

Mark’s dish after the jailhouse casing was removed. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Host Andi loved the jail props. Mark scored his dish seven, as did the other chefs.

When it came to judging Tom marked Abi five, Kevin seven, Adam eight and Mark eight.

Fish course heating up the competition

For the fish course Adam chose Disney’s Brave for inspiration for his fish dish called A Princess Should Not Have Weapons which comprised salmon and berries.

Adam’s blueberry sauce burned and turned into jam and so he was forced to start again.

Adam Handling got into character for his Brave dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

He served it on a wooden board and rocked up to the judging with a wig that resembled the hair of lead character Merida.

Adam scored his dish nine, while the other chefs gave him nine or 10.

Adam’s fish course. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu Date; Unknown

Mark ‘s dish Spindrift was inspired by the Scottish animation. White turnip ribbons and puree, sea vegetables, pickled samphire, caviar and Artic char make us his dish.

He scored it a seven whereas the others voted nine or 10.

Spindrift was the inspiration for Mark’s offering. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Oor Wullie was the star of Kevin’s shellfish dish called Dinnae Be Crabbit Wullie. He stuffed razor clams with scallop mousse and brown crab and made into the shape of a bucket, which Wullie is famous for sitting on, with some pasta. A crab bisque with langoustine was also served.

He was over allocated time serving his dish, which was hidden underneath a bucket. Tom also had to remove a piece of crab shell when sampling it.

Kevin gave himself a eight while the other chefs awarded a six or seven.

Kevin’s fish course was influenced by Oor Wullie. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Abi’s Yabbies and Witchetty Grubs dish was inspired by a Scottish cartoon. It was made with lobster, fennel and Jollof rice which he added cheese and chicken stock to. He served it surrounded by liquid nitrogen to add illusion.

When sampling it, Tom had to remove the digestive tract from the lobster he was served.

He gave it a “safe seven” and the other chefs scored it three or four.

Host Andi Oliver with Tom Aiken. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

In the end Tom scored Adam nine, Mark nine, Kevin six and Abi five, meaning Abi was forced to leave the competition with 10 points

Adam and Mark are neck and neck with 17 points and Kevin with 13.

The trio will be cooking their mains on BBC Two at 8pm tomorrow night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The 7 items I found inside my ?3.09 Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Morrisons in Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from…
Prime has made the leap from supermarket shelf to nightclub backbar at Aberdeen's Nox. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells 'Prime Bomb' shots for…
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
Victoria and Jon Erasmus in front of a copper still at the Uile-bheist distillery in Inverness.
New Inverness distillery looks to a heady tourism brew
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
Uile-bheist distillery's Jon Erasmus standing outisde building sign
First Inverness distillery in 130 years throws open its doors
Chef Hirose Abe with salmon
Scottish salmon farmers welcome easing of Brexit trade tensions
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…
To go with story by Katy Gordon. Sponsored content for Seafish trying to recruit people into the seafood production industry through their Sea A Bright Future campaign Picture shows; Workers in the seafood production industry. Various. Supplied by Seafish Date; Unknown; f6a6a4c4-f54f-420e-874f-f2c648e5c451
North-east food producers learn how to chill out with net-zero impact

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Stonehaven on-slip from the A92 to the A90 closed due to a shed load
calmac ferry
CalMac provides update on potential disruption to network during several vessels overhauls
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok

Editor's Picks

Most Commented