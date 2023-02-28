Aberdeen’s Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu – but will he make it a third?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Kevin Dalgleish has moved through to the second stage of Great British Menu despite veteran judge Tom Aikens finding a piece of crab shell in his fish course.

The esteemed chef, who is taking part in the Scottish heat which aired for the first time tonight on BBC Two, opened his first restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in the city just seven months ago.

He began filming for the show just three months into the launch.

So far with his menu he has taken inspiration from a variety of DC Thomson’s portfolio including Beano’s Dennis the Menace and Oor Wullie.

He alongside Dundee-born Adam Handling who runs his own restaurant group and Michelin star Frog, Mark McCabe from Tannandice of The Ethicurean in Somerset and Tunde “Abi” Abifarin, head chef at Farin Road in Edinburgh, cooked up a storm for the show’s host Andi Oliver and veteran guest judge Tom Aikens.

The creme de la creme of Scottish cooking were put to the test and tasked to make a canape, starter and fish course in the first episode of the regional heat.

While the canapes aren’t scored, they may be considered in the event of a tie-break.

For the canapes round, Kevin presented a duck and venison tartar with parfait, Adam made a pea and caviar tart, Mark charred belly and tail lightly cured Abi a braised goat taco.

Tom rated Mark’s as first, Adam’s second, Kevin’s third and Abi’s last. “There wasn’t a dud,” he said.

The Great British Menu getting off to a good start

This year the starters didn’t just have to link to the theme of British illustration, but also had to be vegan.

Abi’s starter was inspired by DC Thomson’s Bananaman. He used three different types of plantain for his hummus and falafel which was served with vegan bacon. The vegan bacon was made from ripe plantain skins marinated in soy sauce, maple syrup, paprika and garlic.

Abi presented The Banana Is Loaded on a Bananaman-themed plate, with a banana bowl housing the hummus and falafel.

Andi said: “you could take someone out with that” while commenting on the falafel. Abi scored himself a seven while the other competitors scored him five or six out of 10.

Kevin’s Vegetables Are Not Evil dish credited DC Thomson’s Dennis the Menace. Hummus was also the centre of his dish along with beetroot and nuts. His hummus was made with stock and he made it into an aerated dome to elevate it.

He presented it on a tray which showcased the magazine’s cover and Dennis’ famous red and black striped jumper.

Kevin scored himself eight, while the other chefs scored seven and eight. Some described it as a mezze plate rather than a dish.

The Mouse That Saved The Lion was Adam’s dish. The 2014 animation was narrated by Billy Connelly and Adam showcased it with roasted pepper set custard and a savoury basil sorbet.

He made a tuile for the top of the dish and all of the chefs were full of compliments.

Adam scored it eight, while the others gave it nine.

Mark, too, focused on Dennis the Menace his dish Caught Behind Bars featuring a savoury porridge, “prison food”, as Mark described with a rich mushroom and truffle flavour. Mark made his tuile with koji (fermented rice) to add on the side and included barbecued mushrooms and pickles chanterelle mushrooms, too.

Host Andi loved the jail props. Mark scored his dish seven, as did the other chefs.

When it came to judging Tom marked Abi five, Kevin seven, Adam eight and Mark eight.

Fish course heating up the competition

For the fish course Adam chose Disney’s Brave for inspiration for his fish dish called A Princess Should Not Have Weapons which comprised salmon and berries.

Adam’s blueberry sauce burned and turned into jam and so he was forced to start again.

He served it on a wooden board and rocked up to the judging with a wig that resembled the hair of lead character Merida.

Adam scored his dish nine, while the other chefs gave him nine or 10.

Mark ‘s dish Spindrift was inspired by the Scottish animation. White turnip ribbons and puree, sea vegetables, pickled samphire, caviar and Artic char make us his dish.

He scored it a seven whereas the others voted nine or 10.

Oor Wullie was the star of Kevin’s shellfish dish called Dinnae Be Crabbit Wullie. He stuffed razor clams with scallop mousse and brown crab and made into the shape of a bucket, which Wullie is famous for sitting on, with some pasta. A crab bisque with langoustine was also served.

He was over allocated time serving his dish, which was hidden underneath a bucket. Tom also had to remove a piece of crab shell when sampling it.

Kevin gave himself a eight while the other chefs awarded a six or seven.

Abi’s Yabbies and Witchetty Grubs dish was inspired by a Scottish cartoon. It was made with lobster, fennel and Jollof rice which he added cheese and chicken stock to. He served it surrounded by liquid nitrogen to add illusion.

When sampling it, Tom had to remove the digestive tract from the lobster he was served.

He gave it a “safe seven” and the other chefs scored it three or four.

In the end Tom scored Adam nine, Mark nine, Kevin six and Abi five, meaning Abi was forced to leave the competition with 10 points

Adam and Mark are neck and neck with 17 points and Kevin with 13.

The trio will be cooking their mains on BBC Two at 8pm tomorrow night.