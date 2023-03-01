Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights

By Brian Stormont
March 1, 2023, 6:50 pm
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Lasagne can be a bit of a faff to make – but this ingenious hack from Caught Snackin’ takes all the work out of it, by layering up ravioli.

Featuring a selection of tasty ingredients including fresh ravioli and mozzarella cheese slices, this rustic ravioli lasagne recipe can be whipped up in as little as four steps.

And to top it all off, there is plenty of it to go around – whether it be to feed the family or guests stopping by for a delicious meal.

To browse the selection of midweek meal recipes available on the Press and Journal website, click here.

You will find everything from butternut squash and tofu red curry and spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas to Scotch beef margherita meatball orzo pasta and Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken.

There is even a wide range of seafood dishes including prawn and chorizo stir fry, smoked trout risotto, macaroni with spinach and salmon, and Jeremy Pang’s salt and Sichuan pepper prawns.

Sure to satisfy the fussiest of tastebuds, the dishes are hassle-free to make and tasty.

Rustic ravioli lasagne

(Serves 4)

Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Ingredients

  • 450ml tomato pizza sauce
  • 500g fresh vegetarian ravioli (such as butternut squash or mushroom filling)
  • 18 mozzarella cheese slices
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5.
  2. Pour one-third of the tomato sauce across the base of a large oven dish and top with one-third of the ravioli, in a single layer.
  3. Arrange six slices of mozzarella across the top and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this layering twice more.
  4. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling, then serve.

Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

