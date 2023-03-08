Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven’s Auld Toon for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven’s Auld Toon for sale

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Number 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven's old town has three bedrooms and enviable sea views.
Number 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven's old town has three bedrooms and enviable sea views.

Anyone in the market for some fresh sea air and beautiful surroundings may want to take a closer look at 1 Cooperage Court, Stonehaven.

Tucked away in the Auld Toon area, this charming three-bedroomed detached house is just a stone’s throw from the picturesque harbour and commands uninterrupted panoramic sea views over Stonehaven Bay.

Having been lovingly maintained by the current owner, it offers accommodation over two levels and is in true walk-in condition with neutral decor throughout.

A balcony opens out to give views across Stonehaven Bay.

Entered via a composite front door, the inviting entrance hall is laid with ceramic floor tiles with underfloor heating which extends throughout the ground floor and has a handy cloak cupboard.

Light and airy open plan space

Enjoying an open plan to the dining kitchen, this space is particularly light and airy, boasting neutral decor whilst a carpeted staircase with an under-stair cupboard ascends to the first floor.

The kitchen is situated to the rear and fitted out with a stylish range of matt units with contrasting wood-effect worktops and attractive splashback tiling.

The pretty courtyard at 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven.

Quality integrated appliances include a double oven and microwave combi oven, an induction hob with a stainless steel overhead extractor, washer dryer, fridge freezer and dishwasher.

There is ample space for a dining table and chairs for guests or casual dinners at home.

A window overlooks the side and a uPVC door leads out to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is the sunny principal bedroom which is of good proportions and has a large, fitted wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

The kitchen features quality integrated appliances.

It also has a Jack and Jill wet room with fully-tiled walls and floor, mains-fed shower, wall-hung wash hand basin and WC.

First floor

Upstairs, the sunny landing is served by a large Velux window and has access to the loft space with a pull-down Ramsay ladder, power and light.

The first floor is home to the light and airy lounge with a window to the side and French doors leading out to the balcony with views over Stonehaven Bay. There are also two further double bedrooms at this level, of an equally good-size and both with fitted storage.

Finalising the layout is the well-appointed shower room, featuring a double walk-in shower, slimline wash hand basin set in a vanity unit with fitted storage, WC and panelled walls to dado height.

The light and bright lounge with French doors leading out to the balcony.

The coastal town of Stonehaven lies 15 miles south of Aberdeen with excellent road and rail links to the city.

The AWPR offers superb links to the north and will add to the increasing popularity and desirability of Stonehaven.

Picturesque Stonehaven

The town, once a substantial fishing port, still retains much of its historic interest and the ruin of Dunnottar Castle to the south is a great tourist attraction.

There is a picturesque harbour with hotels and restaurants, a range of shopping facilities, a post office and banks.

One of the attractively appointed bedrooms.

Stonehaven has a leisure centre with a gymnasium and swimming pool and an open-air heated swimming pool, children’s play areas and a putting green.

There is also an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse on the nearby clifftops, bowling green, tennis courts and open public parks and the sheltered harbour is ideal for a variety of water sports.

For sale with James & George Collie at price over £230,000, telephone 01224 572777 or visit the aspc website.

The kitchen and dining area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Rural yet commutable to Aberdeen, this new housing development in Mintlaw enjoys the best of both worlds. Photos supplied by Bancon Homes.
Live your best life at stylish Mintlaw development where new builds start from £269,995
First impressions are excellent at Balwhinnie Lodge, a five-bedroom family home complete with extensive gardens, a pond, apple tress and a paddock for horses or ponies. Images: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight…
Two new build apartments by Cala Homes
Looking for a west end apartment? Know the benefits of buying a new build
Glorious countryside views can be soaked up from this beautiful farmhouse. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Live your best country life in this £370,000 farmhouse near Meikle Wartle
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
With a scenic countryside setting close to Aberdeen, you can enjoy the best of both worlds from this four-bedroom family home with detached annex. Photo supplied by Peterkins.
Soak up panoramic views in this £549,000 Kemnay home
15 Devanha Gardens South is brimming with charm and character. Photo: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Beautiful family home complete with whisky bar on the market near Duthie Park for…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented