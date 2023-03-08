Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven’s Auld Toon for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anyone in the market for some fresh sea air and beautiful surroundings may want to take a closer look at 1 Cooperage Court, Stonehaven.

Tucked away in the Auld Toon area, this charming three-bedroomed detached house is just a stone’s throw from the picturesque harbour and commands uninterrupted panoramic sea views over Stonehaven Bay.

Having been lovingly maintained by the current owner, it offers accommodation over two levels and is in true walk-in condition with neutral decor throughout.

Entered via a composite front door, the inviting entrance hall is laid with ceramic floor tiles with underfloor heating which extends throughout the ground floor and has a handy cloak cupboard.

Light and airy open plan space

Enjoying an open plan to the dining kitchen, this space is particularly light and airy, boasting neutral decor whilst a carpeted staircase with an under-stair cupboard ascends to the first floor.

The kitchen is situated to the rear and fitted out with a stylish range of matt units with contrasting wood-effect worktops and attractive splashback tiling.

Quality integrated appliances include a double oven and microwave combi oven, an induction hob with a stainless steel overhead extractor, washer dryer, fridge freezer and dishwasher.

There is ample space for a dining table and chairs for guests or casual dinners at home.

A window overlooks the side and a uPVC door leads out to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is the sunny principal bedroom which is of good proportions and has a large, fitted wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

It also has a Jack and Jill wet room with fully-tiled walls and floor, mains-fed shower, wall-hung wash hand basin and WC.

First floor

Upstairs, the sunny landing is served by a large Velux window and has access to the loft space with a pull-down Ramsay ladder, power and light.

The first floor is home to the light and airy lounge with a window to the side and French doors leading out to the balcony with views over Stonehaven Bay. There are also two further double bedrooms at this level, of an equally good-size and both with fitted storage.

Finalising the layout is the well-appointed shower room, featuring a double walk-in shower, slimline wash hand basin set in a vanity unit with fitted storage, WC and panelled walls to dado height.

The coastal town of Stonehaven lies 15 miles south of Aberdeen with excellent road and rail links to the city.

The AWPR offers superb links to the north and will add to the increasing popularity and desirability of Stonehaven.

Picturesque Stonehaven

The town, once a substantial fishing port, still retains much of its historic interest and the ruin of Dunnottar Castle to the south is a great tourist attraction.

There is a picturesque harbour with hotels and restaurants, a range of shopping facilities, a post office and banks.

Stonehaven has a leisure centre with a gymnasium and swimming pool and an open-air heated swimming pool, children’s play areas and a putting green.

There is also an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse on the nearby clifftops, bowling green, tennis courts and open public parks and the sheltered harbour is ideal for a variety of water sports.

For sale with James & George Collie at price over £230,000, telephone 01224 572777 or visit the aspc website.