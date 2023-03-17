Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s Day

By Brian Stormont
March 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

This Mother’s Day, why not treat mum to a tasty breakfast in bed with one of these mouth-watering and moreish scrumfests?

On Sunday, mothers and guardians up and down the country will be looking forward to a day of relaxation, and what better way to start Mother’s Day than an indulgent breakfast or brunch in bed?

To help make the day special we have two delicious recipes from Make It Scotch.

First of all, a tasty and healthy brunch dish that is a twist on the classic Middle Eastern shakshuka.

The second recipe features the ultimate combination of bacon and black pudding.

Middle Eastern style one-pot eggs and sausage

(Serves 2-4)

Middle Eastern style one-pot eggs and sausage to treat your mum to this Mother’s Day. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 thick butcher’s pork or Cumberland sausages
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 1 large clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 2 sweet red pointed peppers, sliced into rings
  • 400g tin chopped tomatoes
  • Pinch salt & pepper
  • 100g sliced kale
  • 4 large free range eggs
  • 50g feta cheese, crumbled
  • 50g Greek yoghurt to top (optional)

Method

  1. Heat a medium lidded skillet or saute pan on the stove with a tablespoon of olive oil. Brown the sausages all over then remove them from the pan, and place to one side for now.
  2. Add the sliced onions to the pan and fry gently until softened, for around 5 minutes.
  3. Add the crushed garlic, smoked paprika, sliced red peppers and tinned tomatoes plus some salt and pepper and cook gently for around 10 minutes with the lid on the pan.
  4. Meanwhile, slice the browned sausages into two or three pieces each and return to the pan with the kale once the sauce has simmered for 10 minutes or so. Cook gently for a couple of minutes until the kale has wilted.
  5. Remove the lid and create a space for each of the eggs using the back of a wooden spoon.
  6. Now carefully break each of the eggs into the spaces created in the pan, ideally, the eggs should be touching the bottom of the pan so they cook more quickly.
  7. Return the lid to the pan and continue to cook at a low heat until the whites of the eggs have firmed up, but the yolks are still runny. If you prefer firmer yolks you can break them up slightly before serving and the heat from the pan will firm them up.
  8. Remove the pan from the heat and crumble some feta on top, along with some flakes of sea salt and ground black pepper.
  9. Serve immediately with some warmed flatbreads or toasted sourdough bread, with little blobs of Greek yoghurt on top if you like.

Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts

(Serves 4)

Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1½ sheets ready rolled pastry
  • 6 rashers smoked back bacon (quartered)
  • 6 slices black pudding (quartered)
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 175ml (6fl oz) double cream
  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 210C/190 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7
  2. Heat the oil in a small frying pan and gently fry the onion for five minutes until softened but not brown. Leave aside to cool.
  3. Cut the whole sheet of pastry into eight equal pieces, and the half sheet into four equal pieces. Carefully press each portion of pastry into a muffin tin, allowing the pastry edges to overlap the edges of the tins.
  4. Lay two slices of bacon in each case and add two pieces black pudding. Stand the tins on a large baking tray.
  5. Mix the eggs, cream and plenty of seasoning together and stir in the cooked onion. Divide the egg mixture equally between the pastry cases and bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until the egg is set and the pastry is crisp.
  6. Leave to stand for five minutes before carefully removing from the tins. Best served warm accompanied with grilled tomatoes and mushrooms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Team at Sally's cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer - which will be…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like

Most Read

1
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented