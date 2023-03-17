Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Mother’s Day, why not treat mum to a tasty breakfast in bed with one of these mouth-watering and moreish scrumfests?

On Sunday, mothers and guardians up and down the country will be looking forward to a day of relaxation, and what better way to start Mother’s Day than an indulgent breakfast or brunch in bed?

To help make the day special we have two delicious recipes from Make It Scotch.

First of all, a tasty and healthy brunch dish that is a twist on the classic Middle Eastern shakshuka.

The second recipe features the ultimate combination of bacon and black pudding.

Middle Eastern style one-pot eggs and sausage

(Serves 2-4)

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

4 thick butcher’s pork or Cumberland sausages

1 medium onion, sliced

1 large clove garlic, crushed

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 sweet red pointed peppers, sliced into rings

400g tin chopped tomatoes

Pinch salt & pepper

100g sliced kale

4 large free range eggs

50g feta cheese, crumbled

50g Greek yoghurt to top (optional)

Method

Heat a medium lidded skillet or saute pan on the stove with a tablespoon of olive oil. Brown the sausages all over then remove them from the pan, and place to one side for now. Add the sliced onions to the pan and fry gently until softened, for around 5 minutes. Add the crushed garlic, smoked paprika, sliced red peppers and tinned tomatoes plus some salt and pepper and cook gently for around 10 minutes with the lid on the pan. Meanwhile, slice the browned sausages into two or three pieces each and return to the pan with the kale once the sauce has simmered for 10 minutes or so. Cook gently for a couple of minutes until the kale has wilted. Remove the lid and create a space for each of the eggs using the back of a wooden spoon. Now carefully break each of the eggs into the spaces created in the pan, ideally, the eggs should be touching the bottom of the pan so they cook more quickly. Return the lid to the pan and continue to cook at a low heat until the whites of the eggs have firmed up, but the yolks are still runny. If you prefer firmer yolks you can break them up slightly before serving and the heat from the pan will firm them up. Remove the pan from the heat and crumble some feta on top, along with some flakes of sea salt and ground black pepper. Serve immediately with some warmed flatbreads or toasted sourdough bread, with little blobs of Greek yoghurt on top if you like.

Ultimate breakfast or brunch tarts

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 tsp vegetable oil

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

1½ sheets ready rolled pastry

6 rashers smoked back bacon (quartered)

6 slices black pudding (quartered)

3 large eggs, beaten

175ml (6fl oz) double cream

Salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 210C/190 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7 Heat the oil in a small frying pan and gently fry the onion for five minutes until softened but not brown. Leave aside to cool. Cut the whole sheet of pastry into eight equal pieces, and the half sheet into four equal pieces. Carefully press each portion of pastry into a muffin tin, allowing the pastry edges to overlap the edges of the tins. Lay two slices of bacon in each case and add two pieces black pudding. Stand the tins on a large baking tray. Mix the eggs, cream and plenty of seasoning together and stir in the cooked onion. Divide the egg mixture equally between the pastry cases and bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until the egg is set and the pastry is crisp. Leave to stand for five minutes before carefully removing from the tins. Best served warm accompanied with grilled tomatoes and mushrooms.