20 of the best pictures from the highly-anticipated return of Taste of Nairn

Taste of Nairn made its long-anticipated comeback at the weekend with hundreds of foodies flocking to get in on the action.

Running from Friday May 6 to Sunday May 8, the three-day event was organised by Nairn BID which works to enhance Nairn’s reputation as a place to visit and shop.

It is the second time Taste of Nairn has been held since the inaugural event in April 2019 as coronavirus restrictions meant it could not run in 2020 or 2021.

The inaugural event saw more than 40 businesses participating. This year, 45 were in attendance across the three days.

It took place at various locations playing host to a line-up of exciting events, including the:

World Tattie Scone Championship

Showstopper Cake Contest

Artisan Market

Campfire Cookery

Foraging Along the River Nairn

There were also plenty of special offers across the weekend for locals and tourists to enjoy.

The title sponsor was award-winning family-run company Ashers Bakery, one of the leading retail bakers in the North of Scotland.

Speaking on the event, Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding said she was delighted with the turnout.

“We have had a fabulous weekend not just at the Artisan Market but at other events across the town,” she added.

“For a second time running this event, Nairn BID is very pleased with how it has gone. It is also our first big event since Covid, but it was busy and Taste of Nairn seems to have brought people out and about into the town.

“It’s been a great success!”

