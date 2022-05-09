20 of the best pictures from the highly-anticipated return of Taste of Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
20 of the best pictures from the highly-anticipated return of Taste of Nairn

By Karla Sinclair
May 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 9, 2022, 11:48 am
Taste of Nairn.
Taste of Nairn.

Taste of Nairn made its long-anticipated comeback at the weekend with hundreds of foodies flocking to get in on the action.

Running from Friday May 6 to Sunday May 8, the three-day event was organised by Nairn BID which works to enhance Nairn’s reputation as a place to visit and shop.

It is the second time Taste of Nairn has been held since the inaugural event in April 2019 as coronavirus restrictions meant it could not run in 2020 or 2021.

The inaugural event saw more than 40 businesses participating. This year, 45 were in attendance across the three days.

It took place at various locations playing host to a line-up of exciting events, including the:

There were also plenty of special offers across the weekend for locals and tourists to enjoy.

The title sponsor was award-winning family-run company Ashers Bakery, one of the leading retail bakers in the North of Scotland.

Speaking on the event, Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding said she was delighted with the turnout.

“We have had a fabulous weekend not just at the Artisan Market but at other events across the town,” she added.

“For a second time running this event, Nairn BID is very pleased with how it has gone. It is also our first big event since Covid, but it was busy and Taste of Nairn seems to have brought people out and about into the town.

“It’s been a great success!”

The visitors

From left, Fee Johnstone, Isla Alexander and Nathan Ware from Aberdeen.
The event saw 45 businesses participate across the town.
Celest Horner and Stuart Horner.
Calle Cameron, 7, from Nairn meets characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The stallholders

Fiona McLachlan.
Blair Ashford from Rose Cottage Country Kitchen.
Sophie Johnson from Wendy’s House.
The Ice and Fire Distillery stand.

World Tattie Scone Championship

Ian Finlayson and Mandy Elizabeth Rush.
Winner of the Tattie Scone Contest, Donna Cunningham.
Judges Vicky Farquhar, from Oakwood School, Lucy Harding, Inverness BID manager, and STV’s Nicola McAlley.
The contestants.
Tom Rhind, 10, also took part in the contest.
Tattie scones.
Mandy Elizabeth Rush.
Cooking demonstration by Moray UHI with lecturer Craig Wilson and student Donna Cunningham.
Early front row seats were bagged early doors for watching the contest.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory characters.
Elaine Sutherland.

