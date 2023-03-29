Did Nisa in Maud pull it out of the bag with my £3.79 Too Good To Go selection?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did Nisa in Maud pull it out of the bag with my £3.79 Too Good To Go selection?

Here are the four items I found inside my Too Good To Go bag from Nisa in Maud...

Nisa in Maud offers Too Good To Go mystery bags.
Nisa in Maud offers Too Good To Go mystery bags.
By Karla Sinclair

Nisa outlets rarely let me down. And because of this, I always find myself turning to a local branch when in need of a store with variety.

You’ll stumble across a personal favourite of mine in Aberdeenshire village Rothienorman. It has everything and the bakery section is something to shout about.

Considering I pass the store several days a week during my commutes to and from  work, it’s a constant struggle to avoid popping in for a tasty sweet or savoury treat.

I digress.

Numerous Nisa branches regularly offer a mystery bag or two on the Too Good To Go app. I hadn’t visited any that feature on it, so was feeling rather apprehensive after securing one at Nisa in Maud the other week.

It was a fair distance from my usual route too. No pressure to deliver Nisa.

What I got my hands on…

As per usual, the collection process was swift. I left with my goods and prepared to unbag my items at home. There were four on the cards.

Starting out on a high, I found two garlic baguettes from the Co-op – a solid product that I had already tried. It is one of my favourite supermarket brand garlic baguettes.

A pack of two garlic baguettes. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The butter is creamy and features just the right amount of garlic to avoid the flavour being overpowering. My boyfriend and I tucked into this the following evening after allowing it to heat up in the oven for roughly 15 minutes. And despite being a day past its sell-by date at this point, it tasted great.

The next item wasn’t as exciting, 300g of raw chicken. I, like many, am always overly cautious when it comes to chicken as it is, so when I noticed it had reached its sell-by date I didn’t feel comfortable whipping up a dish to put it to the test.

My Nisa mystery bag also included battered haddock and chicken. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

This was a first for me when it comes to my Too Good To Go reviews, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Speaking of meat, my mystery bag also contained two battered haddock fillets. In contrast to the chicken, I (alongside my boyfriend) felt comfortable trying them out.

They were a great size and it didn’t take long for their coating to crisp up in the oven, which made for a quick and easy supper.

The prawn cocktail Walkers Quavers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The haddock itself flaked away and the pair of us tasted a hint of salt in the batter, meaning we didn’t need to add any ourselves. All in all, a great addition to the Nisa mystery bag.

The last item was a bag of prawn cocktail Walkers Quavers.

General prices of the items:

  • Co-op 2 Garlic Baguettes: £2.39
  • Co-op British Chicken Breast Fillets: £3.49
  • Co-op Responsibly Sourced 2 Battered Haddock: £3.99
  • Walkers Quavers Prawn Cocktail: £1.25

Total cost: £11.12

Total savings: £7.33

The verdict

I know every Too Good To Go bag you come across varies as they are filled with items close to or on their sell-by date that would otherwise be disposed of at the business in question. However, I was left underwhelmed by this one.

Yes a great saving was made, but the chicken left a sour note and there wasn’t much variety.

There were four items up for grabs. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Nevertheless, I bagged a satisfactory supper the day after collecting the Nisa mystery bag having tucked into the garlic baguettes and battered haddock.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented