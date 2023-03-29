Did Nisa in Maud pull it out of the bag with my £3.79 Too Good To Go selection?

Nisa outlets rarely let me down. And because of this, I always find myself turning to a local branch when in need of a store with variety.

You’ll stumble across a personal favourite of mine in Aberdeenshire village Rothienorman. It has everything and the bakery section is something to shout about.

Considering I pass the store several days a week during my commutes to and from work, it’s a constant struggle to avoid popping in for a tasty sweet or savoury treat.

I digress.

Numerous Nisa branches regularly offer a mystery bag or two on the Too Good To Go app. I hadn’t visited any that feature on it, so was feeling rather apprehensive after securing one at Nisa in Maud the other week.

It was a fair distance from my usual route too. No pressure to deliver Nisa.

What I got my hands on…

As per usual, the collection process was swift. I left with my goods and prepared to unbag my items at home. There were four on the cards.

Starting out on a high, I found two garlic baguettes from the Co-op – a solid product that I had already tried. It is one of my favourite supermarket brand garlic baguettes.

The butter is creamy and features just the right amount of garlic to avoid the flavour being overpowering. My boyfriend and I tucked into this the following evening after allowing it to heat up in the oven for roughly 15 minutes. And despite being a day past its sell-by date at this point, it tasted great.

The next item wasn’t as exciting, 300g of raw chicken. I, like many, am always overly cautious when it comes to chicken as it is, so when I noticed it had reached its sell-by date I didn’t feel comfortable whipping up a dish to put it to the test.

This was a first for me when it comes to my Too Good To Go reviews, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Speaking of meat, my mystery bag also contained two battered haddock fillets. In contrast to the chicken, I (alongside my boyfriend) felt comfortable trying them out.

They were a great size and it didn’t take long for their coating to crisp up in the oven, which made for a quick and easy supper.

The haddock itself flaked away and the pair of us tasted a hint of salt in the batter, meaning we didn’t need to add any ourselves. All in all, a great addition to the Nisa mystery bag.

The last item was a bag of prawn cocktail Walkers Quavers.

General prices of the items:

Co-op 2 Garlic Baguettes: £2.39

Co-op British Chicken Breast Fillets: £3.49

Co-op Responsibly Sourced 2 Battered Haddock: £3.99

Walkers Quavers Prawn Cocktail: £1.25

Total cost: £11.12

Total savings: £7.33

The verdict

I know every Too Good To Go bag you come across varies as they are filled with items close to or on their sell-by date that would otherwise be disposed of at the business in question. However, I was left underwhelmed by this one.

Yes a great saving was made, but the chicken left a sour note and there wasn’t much variety.

Nevertheless, I bagged a satisfactory supper the day after collecting the Nisa mystery bag having tucked into the garlic baguettes and battered haddock.