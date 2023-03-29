Barry Robson’s top four priorities if he is to land Aberdeen job on long-term basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson’s top four priorities if he is to land Aberdeen job on long-term basis

The 17-times capped Scotland international has nine games to prove himself worthy of the position beyond the summer.

Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

The status quo remains for now but Barry Robson has several items on his to-do list as he bids to convince Aberdeen he should be the club’s permanent manager beyond the end of the season.

Leading a team which had one win in 10 games since the World Cup to four wins from their last six league matches has convinced the Dons to pause their search for a new manager.

It has left Robson in the driving seat at worst and master of his own fate at best.

The 17-times capped Scotland international has nine games to prove himself worthy of the position beyond the summer and we have taken a look at the factors which could hinge on Robson landing the job.

On the pitch

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

The obvious one first – keep winning.

Under Robson the Dons have reignited their bid for European football. Aberdeen’s European hopes were fading into the distance prior to Robson being put in charge and the gap between Aberdeen and third-placed Hearts was as big as 10 points at one stage.

But the upturn in form culminating in a three-game winning run, the first in the league since December 2021, has propelled the Dons back into the race and cut the Jambos’ lead to four points.

A third-place finish, coupled with either Rangers or Celtic winning the Scottish Cup will mean a Europa League play-off round awaits.

That guarantees European football until Christmas in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League next season – or roughly £3 million in extra revenue.

The stakes are high for the run-in and given Robson has played his hand well it is not hard to see why the Dons directors are not ready to fold when it comes to him being in the dugout.

Should he go on to win the cash pot for the club then sticking with him in the long-term will surely be a no-brainer.

Forget all the talk of experience – football remains a results business and Robson is getting them on a regular basis.

The willingness of the experienced Steve Agnew to stay on beyond the summer also helps Robson’s case.

Contracts

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: SNS.

With four players out of contract and eight players due to return to their parent clubs at the end of their loan deals that represents a significant hole in the first-team squad.

Convincing Angus MacDonald to sign a long-term deal would be a good start.

The central defender has been excellent since arriving at the club and along with Mattie Pollock has been a big factor in shoring up a porous defence.

The other players in the final months of their contracts are attacking players. Jonny Hayes will be 36 this summer but may feel he has another season in him while decisions need to be made on Matty Kennedy and Marley Watkins.

The extensive list of loan players, however, requires serious thought.

Top of the pile is Graeme Shinnie. He is on loan from Wigan but the fact he has been installed as captain again speaks volumes of his influence in the dressing room and presence on the pitch.

The belief is he is ready to come home permanently. Making it happen would be a popular move.

Jay Gorter is on loan from Ajax. Image: SNS

Goalkeeper Jay Gorter has expressed uncertainty as to whether he has a future at Ajax but he has certainly looked the business in his short time at Pittodrie.

Extending his stay for another season if not longer would be a serious signal of intent.

The same could be said for Leighton Clarkson and Pollock. Both have been excellent for the Dons and there would be few grumbles among the Dons support should the duo come back next season.

The future is less clear when it comes to Liam Scales, Hayden Coulson, Patrik Myslovic and Dilan Markanday.

Scales and Coulson have featured regularly while Myslovic and Markanday have been seen only sporadically so far.

Aberdeen have a deal provisionally in place to make Myslovic’s move to Pittodrie permanent. Whilst little has been seen of the midfielder so far Robson is understood to be a big admirer of the Slovakian under-21 international.

Connor Barron

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron. Image: SNS

The midfielder has gone from being one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football 12 months ago to Aberdeen’s forgotten man.

Barron has 18 months left on his Dons contract and the club would love for him to extend his stay at Pittodrie.

But after missing the start of the season with a knee injury then suffering a groin injury, Barron has not played since a seven-minute appearance at Easter Road in the 6-0 defeat in Jim Goodwin’s final game in charge on January 28.

Barron made it onto the bench for the 3-0 win against Hearts on March 18 and if Robson can get him back firing on all cylinders he could have a pivotal role to play both for his club and his interim manager’s hopes of landing the job permanently.

Football Monitoring Board

The all-seeing, all-important powerbrokers at Pittodrie are the men who will determine Robson’s fate.

The interim manager wants the job and given he has been allocated an extended interview of sorts in shaping what is happening on the pitch at the club, he is now the favourite for the job.

But results are only one facet of the manager’s job at Pittodrie.

Given his predecessor Jim Goodwin identified the type of player he wanted and the football monitoring board oversaw the recruitment process which sourced the likes of Duk, Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani, it is crucial Robson can work in the same system.

Robson, whether he is the permanent solution or a stop-gap, will be spending his time away from training and preparing for games by having meetings, assessing players and helping shape the squad make-up for next season.

A strong working relationship with monitoring board members –  chairman Dave Cormack, former chairman Stewart Milne, director of football Steven Gunn, director Willie Garner – not to mention a close bond with head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is essential.

Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end of the season

