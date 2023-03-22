Aberdeen Christmas Village to return – and could extend into Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Christmas Village to return – and could extend into Union Terrace Gardens

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Plans have been unveiled to expand this year's Aberdeen Christmas Village into Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Plans have been unveiled to expand this year's Aberdeen Christmas Village into Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

It may only be March but plans are already progressing for the return of Aberdeen’s Christmas Village – and this year it could expand into Union Terrace Gardens.

Aberdeen City Council has unveiled proposals for the 2023 event, scheduled to open on November 16.

The popular annual festive village will remain on Broad Street and the Curated in the Quad market will also make a comeback.

Plans for this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Village have been revealed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However the local authority has outlined a number of “opportunities” that could see the event expanded into the recently revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

The city centre park reopened just three days before Christmas last year following £30 million refurbishment works.

What has been planned for Union Terrace Gardens?

Proposals include relocating the nativity scene to the gardens.

Last year, the scene had to be moved to an empty shop unit on Union Street after it was targeted by vandals at St Nicholas Kirkyard.

Visitors could follow the QR code-enabled Christmas sculpture trail around the gardens and up to the Christmas Village on Broad Street.

The Spectra light festival was held in Union Terrace Gardens last month. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Local hot food vendors and market traders could set up shop in the gardens on the three weekends prior to Christmas.

Meanwhile, community-led events could take place in the park including carol singing and other live performances.

The council is also looking to add a more festive atmosphere to the park by adapting existing lighting and could potentially add new Christmas lights.

How much will the Aberdeen Christmas Village cost?

The popular annual event could cost the council up to £200,000 to host.

As part of the local authority’s recently approved budget, councillors agreed to set aside £150,000 from the Common Good Fund for the Christmas Village.

Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

An extra £50,000 is expected to come from event partner Aberdeen Inspired.

And the council will look to gain grant funding for additional festive lights in Union Terrace Gardens.

But if Aberdeen Inspired don’t stump up the cash, the council will need to either find the money elsewhere or look at putting on a “reduced” event.

Residents and businesses support Aberdeen Christmas Village

The plans for this year’s event come as officers revealed feedback from the 2022 Christmas Village.

The Curated in the Quad market was praised by stallholders. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A report by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce stated that 88% of visitors rated the market as either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.

Meanwhile 94% of Curated in the Quad stallholders said the event was good for their business.

While 86% of businesses believed the Christmas Village gave a boost to the city centre.

The feedback report will be considered by members of the finance and resources committee next Wednesday.

