Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist

Mealtime will get a meaty boost with this lamb recipe, served with onions and peas.

By Brian Stormont
A slow roast shoulder of lamb will delight your diners. Image: Opies
A slow roast shoulder of lamb will delight your diners. Image: Opies

Lamb is the perfect accompaniment to any meal and this slow roasted shoulder will wow the family.

Served with onions and peas, the lamb is stuffed with anchovies for a bit of a twist.

Sprinkle feta cheese over the cooked meal to delight your audience.

This recipe is from the people behind Opies silverskin cocktail onions.

Slow roast lamb shoulder with onions and peas

(Serves 6-8)

Slow roast shoulder of lamb. Image: Opies

Ingredients

  • 1.5kg lamb shoulder joint
  • 50g anchovies in oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1kg new potatoes
  • 1 jar Opies Silverskin Onions with Red Wine Vinegar
  • 325g broad beans
  • 300g peas
  • 175ml white wine
  • 100g feta cheese
  • Fresh mint leaves, chopped

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3. Place the lamb in a roasting tin and using a knife, pierce the shoulder all over.
  2. Drain the anchovies and cut each fillet into three, then stuff a piece inside each hole along with a sliver of garlic and a few leaves of rosemary.
  3. Season the lamb generously all over and drizzle with oil, then cover with foil and place in the oven for two hours.
  4. Meanwhile halve the new potatoes and silverskin onions.
  5. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil, parboil the potatoes then add them to the lamb tray, turn the oven up to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6 and roast for 30 minutes until starting to brown.
  6. Next add the broad beans, peas, white wine and silverskin onions and return to the oven for a further half an hour.
  7. Remove from the oven, crumble the feta cheese over it, scatter over the mint and serve.

Opies Silverskin Onions with Red Wine Vinegar are available from Sainsbury’s 350g RRP from £2. For more midweek meal ideas, click on our archive here.

