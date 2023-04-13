New boss search can wait at Elgin City as SPFL survival tops agenda, says chairman Graham Tatters

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chairman Graham Tatters says Elgin City will first focus on staying in League Two before they turn their attention to appointing a new manager.

A 3-0 defeat against relegation rivals Albion Rovers last weekend not only sent City bottom of the division, but it led to the sacking of boss Gavin Price, who was in his sixth year at the helm. Six successive losses led to this tough boardroom call.

Price first joined the Moray club in 2014 when he assisted Jim Weir, who last year returned to be Price’s right-hand man, with experienced coach Charlie Charlesworth also bolstering the back-room staff.

Charlesworth, goalkeeping coach Stevie Dunn and experienced defender Ross Draper – a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness – have been put in charge until the end of the season after Price’s exit.

On Tuesday, a late goal denied Elgin victory at home to Stenhousemuir as they drew 1-1 – a result which lifted the club off the foot of the table by one point.

Fourth-placed Forfar Athletic are the visitors to Moray this weekend as they seek to hold off Albion Rovers and overtake Bonnyrigg, who are one point and one place above them.

Elgin chief Tatters, who confirmed several “good quality” candidates had been in touch about the managerial vacancy, explained they club will only be able to make a decision on Price’s replacement once they know what league they’ll be playing in next term.

Finishing 10th could mean a nightmare return to the Highland League for a club with years-held designs on moving up to League One.

The chairman said: “The big problem is we have to ensure our survival within the SPFL.

“Our last game of the season is away to Bonnyrigg, so we have to ensure we’re safe then we will start making decisions.

“We have to find out where we’ll be playing next season. If you’re in the Highland League, having a manager based in Stirling, Perth or Edinburgh for example might not be the solution.

“The Highland League is totally different to League Two. You might be better holding off for a local manager, but hopefully we will still be in League Two. That’s our target.

“In the meantime, we’re comfortable with Charlie, Stevie and Ross, who will bring stability. They know the playing squad and they know the club.

“There is nothing new to them and they’ve been established around the place for a while now.

“Charlie and Stevie have got a lot of experience from managing in the Highland League and Ross has taken his B Licence and is waiting to take his A Licence once he’s done his coaching.

“He’s been coaching the youngsters at Ross County and he’s been coached well throughout his career – Ross knows what’s going on. He’s very knowledgeable.”

Chief: Players committed to the cause

Tatters chatted to the players after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Stenny, a match where missed chances cost them dearly.

The chairman has no doubt the squad will do all they can in their last four games to get the results they need to stay up.

He said: “We presented Angus Mailer with his 100th appearance shirt afterwards and the players have mostly been in football such a long time.

“They would have seen the writing on the wall, but they fronted up on Tuesday. They left nothing on the park.

“A 5-1 win would have been a fair reflection of the score. But Stenhousemuir scored a great goal and they never stopped. We worked very hard as a unit and it was excellent.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm within the squad to get a result. They were gutted, but everything is in our hands and, if we can produce two or three more big performances, let’s see where we get to – we have four games left to secure our survival.”

Tatters ‘sad’ at how Price era ended

Tatters explained how tough it was to part company with Aberfeldy-based Price and Weir, whose commitment could never be questioned.

On the manager, who issued a statement revealing his agony at how his final season played out, Tatters said: “People might not know about the amount of travelling Gavin had to do in his job.

“The guy has been colossus, as has Jim Weir, who – after a life-threatening car accident – came in and was so enthusiastic with everything he done at Elgin.

“I have all the admiration in the world for Gavin and Jim. They did a terrific job here, but because of the results it just couldn’t go on.

“We had lost so many games and after losing to Albion Rovers on Saturday it got to the point where we had to make a decision.

“It was sad. I was really disappointed to have to do it. You build a relationship with people after such a long period of time.

“They are good friends and we made sure everyone was singing from the same hymn-sheet. I never had a wrong word with Jim or Gavin in all their times here as managers.

“Gavin was committed to the club. He bought a caravan up here and he’d come up and stay overnight when required. It was a heck of a lot of work to travel all the time.

“Charlie came in and he took a lot of pressure off. He has been fantastic, as has Stevie, who has been here a long while.”

FIRST TEAM MANAGER VACANCY The Club are now taking applications for the position of First Team Manager. If you are interested please send your CV along with a Covering Letter to our General Manager Keiran on accountsecfc@btconnect.com pic.twitter.com/Rpr6KzHExj — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 9, 2023