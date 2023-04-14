Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty table centrepiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty table centrepiece

How delicious does this main sound?

By Brian Stormont
Post Thumbnail

There are few better centrepieces than a mustard sticky-glazed ham with rich cauliflower cheese.

Perfect for a family gathering, you’ll hopefully have some left over for a supper of ham and chutney sandwiches, as well.

Serve with greens and crunchy roast potatoes to mop up the sauce.

Ham and cauliflower cheese with robust wholegrain mustard

(Serves 6-8)

Ham and cauliflower cheese with robust wholegrain mustard. Image: Supplied by Tracklements

Ingredients

  • 2kg gammon joint
  • 2 tbsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 large cauliflowers, leaves cut off, broken into pieces
  • 50g butter
  • 80g plain flour
  • 600ml milk
  • Pepper to taste
  • 250g grated Cheddar cheese

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Place the gammon, skin side up, into a large pan and cover with cold water and heat until it just starts to simmer, then remove from the heat and throw away the water.
  3. Put a length of foil over a roasting tin and another piece widthways to form a cross. Place the ham skin side up in the middle and wrap the foil up to create a tent around the ham which is tightly sealed but with room for air to circulate.
  4. Bake for one hour and then remove from the oven and the foil and turn the oven up to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. While the ham is cooking mix the mustard and brown sugar into a paste.
  5. Cook the cauliflower in boiling water for 3-4 minutes until just cooked then drain and allow to steam dry in the colander before spreading over a roasting tray.
  6. Next, make the cheese sauce: melt the butter in a saucepan, stir in the flour to form a roux. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking constantly to form a smooth sauce, season with a grind of pepper and taste.
  7. Simmer for five minutes stirring constantly and add the cheese. Loosen with a little extra milk if needed.
  8. Pour the sauce over the cauliflower in the roasting tray and sprinkle with some extra cheese if desired
  9. Using a sharp knife, cut away the string and skin to leave a thin, even layer of fat.
  10. Use the tip of the knife to score the ham fat into a diamond pattern.
    Brush the mustard mixture all over the ham, pressing it into the score marks in the fat.
  11. Place the ham, fat side up in the middle of the cauliflower cheese and return to the hot oven for a further 30 minutes until the ham is golden and the cheese is bubbling.
  12. Rest for five minutes before serving.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
Where can you try this delicious looking dish? Read on to find out. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Eat your way through 2023: Society's round up of new and upcoming foodie havens
Venison starter and chocolate dessert on a table along with a glass of red wine.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme has rightful place on Michelin Guide
Close up of a BrewDog Pub logo in Soho, London.
Would you eat a bug burger? Brewdog considers adding them to menu
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Post Thumbnail
Too Good To Go: Here's what I bagged for £4 from Inverness' Saffron Oriental…
Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I'm volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Geva Blackett, an Aberdeenshire Councillor starred on tonight's episode of MasterChef 2023. Image: BBC/Shine TV
Did Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett manage to bag an apron on MasterChef 2023's first…

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/Chris Donnan
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds for fight SSEN plans
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan…
Serica Energy workers Alan Dalgarno and Brian Langton. Image: Serica Energy
Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands…
Dandara CEO Trevor Dempsey is delighted at winning the award for the third year in a row.
Dandara team scoops five-star award for customer satisfaction
Christine Esslemont is having a difficult time with mould in her council home in Elgin - in just more than a year she has decorated twice to keep it at bay, with no long-lasting results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin mum claims black spot house mould is impacting her health
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to 'accelerate' up SWPL 1, says Gavin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented