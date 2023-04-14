Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty table centrepiece

There are few better centrepieces than a mustard sticky-glazed ham with rich cauliflower cheese.
Perfect for a family gathering, you’ll hopefully have some left over for a supper of ham and chutney sandwiches, as well.
Serve with greens and crunchy roast potatoes to mop up the sauce.
Ham and cauliflower cheese with robust wholegrain mustard
(Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
- 2kg gammon joint
- 2 tbsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 large cauliflowers, leaves cut off, broken into pieces
- 50g butter
- 80g plain flour
- 600ml milk
- Pepper to taste
- 250g grated Cheddar cheese
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3.
- Place the gammon, skin side up, into a large pan and cover with cold water and heat until it just starts to simmer, then remove from the heat and throw away the water.
- Put a length of foil over a roasting tin and another piece widthways to form a cross. Place the ham skin side up in the middle and wrap the foil up to create a tent around the ham which is tightly sealed but with room for air to circulate.
- Bake for one hour and then remove from the oven and the foil and turn the oven up to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. While the ham is cooking mix the mustard and brown sugar into a paste.
- Cook the cauliflower in boiling water for 3-4 minutes until just cooked then drain and allow to steam dry in the colander before spreading over a roasting tray.
- Next, make the cheese sauce: melt the butter in a saucepan, stir in the flour to form a roux. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking constantly to form a smooth sauce, season with a grind of pepper and taste.
- Simmer for five minutes stirring constantly and add the cheese. Loosen with a little extra milk if needed.
- Pour the sauce over the cauliflower in the roasting tray and sprinkle with some extra cheese if desired
- Using a sharp knife, cut away the string and skin to leave a thin, even layer of fat.
- Use the tip of the knife to score the ham fat into a diamond pattern.
Brush the mustard mixture all over the ham, pressing it into the score marks in the fat.
- Place the ham, fat side up in the middle of the cauliflower cheese and return to the hot oven for a further 30 minutes until the ham is golden and the cheese is bubbling.
- Rest for five minutes before serving.