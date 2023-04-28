Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, we've got you covered.

Someone holiday a handmade burger
Presented by local businesses

Are you already debating what you’re going to have for your next meal? Have no fear — come breakfast, lunch or dinner, there are plenty of places to eat in Lossiemouth. Here are five suggestions.

Check out these places to eat in Lossiemouth

The Beach Hut

Food and a view of the sea from The Beach Hut, Lossiemouth
Enjoy great views, a warm welcome and delicious food all day at The Beach Hut.

Enjoy a warm and friendly welcome from the team at The Beach Hut, a licensed café.

This family friendly café is situated on the beautiful west beach in Lossiemouth, with stunning views across the Moray Firth.

A cosy and unique spot, The Beach Hut café is open from 10am, Wednesday to Sunday, serving breakfast and all-day breakfast rolls. For lunch choose from Beach Hut classics, including burgers and hotdogs — there’s also a gluten free menu and a kids menu is available too.

It’s also dog-friendly, with a dog menu on offer!

Choose to sit inside or enjoy the views from our outside seating area, or if you prefer, you can takeaway and enjoy at your leisure.

The Beach Hut also hosts live music events and is available for private functions.

Follow The Beach Hut on Facebook to see more.

The Golf View Hotel

Food from The Golf View Lossiemouth
Go to The Golf View Hotel for a freshly cooked meal.

The Golf View Hotel is set overlooking the famous Moray Golf Links, with breath-taking views across the Moray Firth itself.

The superior three-star hotel offers 19 bedrooms, including some that are dog friendly. This relaxing coastal retreat is ideal for both business and leisure travellers, and is well renowned for looking after visiting golfers from across the world.

The hotel restaurant is used by locals as well as residents — always a good sign! You can take in the outstanding views as you enjoy a freshly cooked meal in the MacIntosh Restaurant and a whisky from the extensively stocked lounge bar.

The Golf View Hotel and Macintosh Restaurant provides free off road private parking, and free wifi.

Check out the latest menu from The Golf View Hotel.

The Salt Cellar

Fish and chips from The Salt Cellar, Lossiemouth
The Salt Cellar is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A warm welcome awaits you at the Salt Cellar, a family-run business situated on the sea front in Lossiemouth overlooking the town’s east beach.

This charming family-friendly restaurant is open from 10am daily. Sit inside with its pleasant ambience or relax outside and enjoy the beautiful views across the Moray Firth.

For breakfast, lunch and dinner you can choose from a menu offering a variety of well presented dishes, making it the perfect choice for any occasion.

The Salt Cellar has both sit-in and takeaway menus available.

Check out The Salt Cellar on Facebook to find out more.

Mario’s

Pizza from Mario's
There are various takeaway options from Mario’s, including pizza!

Mario’s serves some of the best takeaway food in Lossiemouth as they are experts in choosing the colour, aroma, flavour and taste.

Ordering food online from Mario’s is easy to use, fast and convenient. Choose your favourite takeaway dish from the online menu offering great tasting calzones, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and delicious desserts.

Marios is situated in Queen Street Lossiemouth and is open from 2pm to 11pm, Monday to Sunday for collection.

Delivery is also available from 3.45pm to 10.45pm.

Ready for a takeaway? See the Mario’s menu and place an order.

Guidi’s Sports Bar

Steak and chips from Guidis in Lossiemouth
Enjoy food and drinks at Guidi’s Sports Bar.

Guidi’s Sports Bar is situated in a beautiful beachfront location on the esplanade in Lossiemouth, with wonderful views across the east beach and the Moray Firth.

The team looks forward to welcoming you to the sports bar, which is open daily. Head along at the weekend for some live entertainment and karaoke.

Follow Guidi’s Sports Bar on Facebook for the latest updates.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Food and Drink

Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042304 Story by Karla Sinclair Saplinbrae Hotel, Fetterangus Food and Drink Feature on Saplinbrae Hotel Pictured are all the dishes Tuesday 25th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Enjoy quality, honest food in the eye of the Buchan countryside at…
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
Whisky Festival to come to Inverness and Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Calling all whisky drinkers: Festival to return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Pitmedden's Nicol James Smith, 18, on switching graphic design for a chef's hat at the Newburgh Inn Picture shows; Nicol James Smith. Pitmedden. Supplied by Rising Star: Nicol James Smith of Newburgh Inn Date; Unknown
Pitmedden's Nicol James Smith, 18, on switching graphic design for a chef's hat at…
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
CR0035075 Taste of Grampian is pledging its support to CFINE and has picked it as its dedicated charity partner. Pictured - Fiona Rae (CEO). Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
Aberdeen's Cfine announced as charity partner for food and drink festival Taste of Grampian
Barking Mad can be found on Aberdeen's beach front. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Food Review: Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes dog friendly beachfront cafe has it all
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Too Good To Go: WHSmith Picture shows; Too Good To Go: WHSmith. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
What I found inside my £3 Too Good To Go bag from WHSmith in…
Claude Bosi in The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen for his Signature event. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Two Michelin chef Claude Bosi's Signature event a night to remember

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
7
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
8
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
9
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented