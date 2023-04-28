Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth

Are you already debating what you’re going to have for your next meal? Have no fear — come breakfast, lunch or dinner, there are plenty of places to eat in Lossiemouth. Here are five suggestions.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Check out these places to eat in Lossiemouth

The Beach Hut

Enjoy a warm and friendly welcome from the team at The Beach Hut, a licensed café.

This family friendly café is situated on the beautiful west beach in Lossiemouth, with stunning views across the Moray Firth.

A cosy and unique spot, The Beach Hut café is open from 10am, Wednesday to Sunday, serving breakfast and all-day breakfast rolls. For lunch choose from Beach Hut classics, including burgers and hotdogs — there’s also a gluten free menu and a kids menu is available too.

It’s also dog-friendly, with a dog menu on offer!

Choose to sit inside or enjoy the views from our outside seating area, or if you prefer, you can takeaway and enjoy at your leisure.

The Beach Hut also hosts live music events and is available for private functions.

Follow The Beach Hut on Facebook to see more.

The Golf View Hotel

The Golf View Hotel is set overlooking the famous Moray Golf Links, with breath-taking views across the Moray Firth itself.

The superior three-star hotel offers 19 bedrooms, including some that are dog friendly. This relaxing coastal retreat is ideal for both business and leisure travellers, and is well renowned for looking after visiting golfers from across the world.

The hotel restaurant is used by locals as well as residents — always a good sign! You can take in the outstanding views as you enjoy a freshly cooked meal in the MacIntosh Restaurant and a whisky from the extensively stocked lounge bar.

The Golf View Hotel and Macintosh Restaurant provides free off road private parking, and free wifi.

Check out the latest menu from The Golf View Hotel.

The Salt Cellar

A warm welcome awaits you at the Salt Cellar, a family-run business situated on the sea front in Lossiemouth overlooking the town’s east beach.

This charming family-friendly restaurant is open from 10am daily. Sit inside with its pleasant ambience or relax outside and enjoy the beautiful views across the Moray Firth.

For breakfast, lunch and dinner you can choose from a menu offering a variety of well presented dishes, making it the perfect choice for any occasion.

The Salt Cellar has both sit-in and takeaway menus available.

Check out The Salt Cellar on Facebook to find out more.

Mario’s

Mario’s serves some of the best takeaway food in Lossiemouth as they are experts in choosing the colour, aroma, flavour and taste.

Ordering food online from Mario’s is easy to use, fast and convenient. Choose your favourite takeaway dish from the online menu offering great tasting calzones, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and delicious desserts.

Marios is situated in Queen Street Lossiemouth and is open from 2pm to 11pm, Monday to Sunday for collection.

Delivery is also available from 3.45pm to 10.45pm.

Ready for a takeaway? See the Mario’s menu and place an order.

Guidi’s Sports Bar

Guidi’s Sports Bar is situated in a beautiful beachfront location on the esplanade in Lossiemouth, with wonderful views across the east beach and the Moray Firth.

The team looks forward to welcoming you to the sports bar, which is open daily. Head along at the weekend for some live entertainment and karaoke.

Follow Guidi’s Sports Bar on Facebook for the latest updates.