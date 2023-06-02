Why 15-year-old Bridge of Don talent Kirsten Black is a legend in the baking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why 15-year-old Bridge of Don talent Kirsten Black is a legend in the baking

Kirsten Black, from Bridge of Don, never anticipated her business Kirsten's Cakes and Bakes being this successful in such little time.

Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Food and Drink

The coastguard bothy in Cowie is up for sale for £115,000.
Seafood Bothy owner puts Stonehaven coastguard hut on the market following lobster controversy
Woodfired pizza from Da Vinci Restaurant
Your hunt for the best pizza in Aberdeen ends now
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed
Groups of people sitting on the grass in front of a white gazebo during the Midsummer Beer Happening
Midsummer Beer Happening twins with one of Belgium's biggest beer festivals
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Finzean Farm Shop is a breath of fresh air when it comes to local…
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Fresh seafood, fun meal kits and a foodie festival
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire
Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands
Ness Walk hotel in a sunset picture. The picture shows the Torrish restaurant . Image: Ness Walk.
Ness Walk 'leading the way' with sustainable tourism in the Highlands

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]