Food and Drink Why 15-year-old Bridge of Don talent Kirsten Black is a legend in the baking Kirsten Black, from Bridge of Don, never anticipated her business Kirsten's Cakes and Bakes being this successful in such little time. Kirsten Black. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Karla Sinclair Share Why 15-year-old Bridge of Don talent Kirsten Black is a legend in the baking Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/5762737/rising-star-meet-kirsten-black-of-kirstens-cakes-and-bakes/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation