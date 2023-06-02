5 things to do this weekend: Ballater Duck Festival, Taste of Grampian and a silent disco

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Now that the warmer weather has well and truly arrived, we are more excited than ever to pack our weekends full.

The approaching summer season means events are coming in thick and fast, so it can be tricky to decide which to head along to.

We’re here to help by bringing you our top five picks from across the north and north-east each and every weekend.

Here they are for June 3 and 4.

Taste of Grampian

Foodies will be overjoyed to hear that the north-east’s biggest and best food and drink festival is back this Saturday.

Taste of Grampian is a hub of food and drink where vendors show off the best of their produce, making sure you head home with a full tummy and empty wallet.

Celebrity chefs including James Martin and the self-titled queen of potatoes Poppy O’Toole will be there for demonstrations that will leave your mouth watering.

It’ll be fun for all the family too, with a dedicated kids zone and live music to enjoy.

Tickets are still available for the event which kicks off at 10am on Saturday at P&J Live, so secure yours at tasteofgrampian.co.uk.

Ardersier Gala

One week to Gala Day! This time next week we will be in full swing setting up the Gala Day attractions ready to… Posted by Ardersier Gala on Saturday, 27 May 2023

The Ardersier Gala will take place this weekend in the Highland village just east of Inverness.

More than 1,000 people are expected to turn out to enjoy the festivities, including live music, kids’ entertainment and even ferret races.

Petrol heads are sure to love the Classic Car Show and Parade that will make its way through the village on June 3.

You won’t go hungry either with a wide range of food and drink stalls including ice cream, burgers and woodfired pizza.

Find out more on the Ardersier Gala Facebook page.

Ballater Duck Festival

Duck No 4 is called ‘Doon the Water’ and is sponsored by Invercauld Estate. Duck No 4 was a winner in 2019 and is… Posted by Ballater Duck Festival on Saturday, 27 May 2023

Ballater Duck Festival is a highly anticipated event in the calendar and takes place on the first Sunday of June each year.

Place your bets on which will be the fastest inflatable duck and watch the likes of Quakkaccino, Quack Sparrow and Moby Duck as they battle it out on the river.

More than 50 food, craft and charity stalls will be at the event from 11am, with live music and amusements in place to make sure you are entertained even after the race.

The event, held on the Village Green, is free for all to attend.

Aberdeen Folk Orchestra at Castle Fraser

Aberdeen Folk Orchestra is performing an intimate concert within the Walled Garden at Castle Fraser this Sunday.

Starting from 2pm, head along with your picnic blankets and camping chairs to an afternooon of music from around the world.

Get your tickets at eventbrite.co.uk, where you can also hire a deck chair.

Haddo Silent Disco

🎧🎶💃🕺 TUNEFUL TUESDAY!! 🕺💃🎶🎧The first of our events with @Right Here Productions is THIS weekend!!! 🙌There are still… Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Monday, 29 May 2023

Have you ever been to a silent disco?

Now’s your chance with Right Here Productions’s Haddo Silent Discos.

Don your headsets and get ready to dance down to Deer Park, lambada round the lake, shimmy up the Scots Mile or prance round the playparks at Haddo Country Park in Ellon,

Book your tickets for one of the slots on Saturday at ticketsource.co.uk.